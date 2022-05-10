IN PHOTOS: Groups protest ‘unjust’ election process

‘COMELEC PALPAK’. Various groups troop to Comelec on May 10, 2022, to protest the "unjust" election process. Justine Garcia/Rappler

The groups, which include election watchdog KontraDaya, also condemn the possible Marcos-Duterte regime

MANILA, Philippines – On Tuesday, May 10, a day after voters complained about faulty voting machines and long lines during election day, various organizations and youth groups took their rage to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Intramuros to protest the “unjust process” during the polls.

“Hindi biro ang inindang pagtitiis sa pagpila. Maiintindihan natin kung dahil sa health protocols dulot ng pandemya, pero hindi. Dahil ito sa kapabayaan ng Comelec at walang hiyang Smartmatic na iyan,” Danilo Arao, convenor of election watchdog KontraDaya, said during the rally.

(People suffered long lines just to vote. We would understand if it was caused by health protocols during the pandemic, but it wasn’t. It was caused by Comelec’s neglect and by the shameless Smartmatic.)

On Monday, May 9, various groups called on Comelec to extend voting hours after several voters expressed fear of not being able to vote due to the delays caused by defective vote counting machines (VCMs) and the enforcement of health protocols. This call, however, was left unheeded by the Comelec.

Aside from protesting the election process, the groups also condemned the possible Marcos-Duterte rule in 2022.

“The youth will reject any form of Marcos-Duterte win,” said Coleen Mañibo, secretary general of the National Union of Students of the Philippines.

This was echoed by Jerome Adonis of Kilusang Mayo Uno, saying “Mahal namin ang Pilipinas kaya ayaw naming iluklok ang isang berdugo, mamatay tao, magnanakaw na mapanghating Marcos.” (We love the Philippines, and that is why we refuse to elect the divisive Marcos who is an executioner, a murderer, and a thief.)

From the peaceful protest outside Palacio Del Gobernador where Comelec is located, the protestors marched towards Liwasang Bonifacio, repeatedly demanding accountability from the the poll body.

Below are some photos from the protest:

‘NOT SUCCESSFUL’. Election watchdog Kontra Daya activists hold up banners claiming the 2022 elections were not successful. Justine Garcia/Rappler

NO TO MARCOS-DUTERTE. Protesters march towards Liwasang Bonifacio to reject a possible Marcos-Duterte regime. Justine Garcia/Rappler

STILL PROTESTING. Elmer Cordero, a jeepney driver detained in 2020 after protesting the loss of their livelihood during the pandemic lockdown, joins the protest against Comelec. Justine Garcia/Rappler

‘FIGHT FRAUD’. Protestors outside Comelec on May 10, 2022, reject the possible win of the Marcos-Duterte tandem. Justine Garcia/Rappler

ACCOUNTABILITY. Protestors demand accountability from Comelec for the election process issues that possibly disenfranchised voters. Justine Garcia/Rappler

BARRICADE. Local police form a barricade in front of the Comelec on May 10, 2022. Justine Garcia/Rappler

– Rappler.com