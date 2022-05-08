Rappler to deliver real-time, interactive 2022 election results on May 9

Immediately after precincts close on May 9, Rappler’s #PHVote microsite will render and visualize results for national and local races from over 107,000 clustered precincts nationwide

MANILA, Philippines – Want to get live updates on vote counts for national and local races on election day? Bookmark ph.rappler.com, Rappler’s #PHVote microsite.

Immediately after precincts close on May 9, the PHVote microsite – Rappler’s one-stop website for anything and everything election-related – will display election results in real time for easy access.

As one of the media organizations accredited by Comelec to directly connect to the transparency and media servers which receive electronically transmitted precinct results, Rappler will use state-of-the-art data engineering and cloud computing technologies in order to automatically tabulate, render, and visualize votes as they are transmitted by over 107,000 vote counting machines from polling precincts nationwide.

Tabular results will be available not just for presidential and vice-presidential races but for all 18,100 national and local races, including congressional, gubernatorial, city and municipal positions up for grabs in the 2022 elections.

In addition, live maps and data visualizations will be available to display the progress of the votes transmission as well as the performance of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates in different regions and provinces.

You won’t need to refresh your browser constantly, as new votes will automatically be reflected on the website as soon as they come in.

The microsite is also built as a progressive web application, so you can save it to your mobile and desktop screens. If you’re a blogger or you have your own website, you can grab the embed codes and embed any of the live visualizations and contest-level results on your stories.

Live results sourced from the transparency and media servers are partial and unofficial.

As soon as the official official canvass–which will be conducted by the Comelec for the senatorial and partylist races–and by Congress for the presidential and vice-presidential races, Rappler’s #PHVote microsite will also be rendering the official results as they come in.

How to navigate the #PHVote microsite results pages

When you visit ph.rappler.com starting Monday, the microsite’s banner will display the percentage of votes that have already been processed and transmitted. Up top, you can choose to look at who’s leading in national races as well as local races.

The homepage of the microsite for election results

The microsite also includes a global search feature where you can look up different candidates, positions, and areas.

A sneak peek of the global search feature

For national races, you can look at the results for the presidential and vice presidential races, the senatorial race, and the party-list race. You can also toggle the display to view partial results from all processed and transmitted votes, or to view the results only coming from overseas absentee voters.

An overview of the partial election results for presidential and vice presidential candidates

You can also view the results on an interactive map that shows which presidential and vice presidential candidates are leading in certain areas. You can zoom into and filter specific regions and provinces in the Philippines, and you can look into how all overseas voters had voted.

If you want to take a closer look at when certain candidates started widening their leads or catching up to frontrunners, the interactive map comes with a playback feature where you can see when and where votes came in, and which candidates were leading in different areas at a certain time.

There’s also an option to view the transmission status of votes being processed from all provinces and from overseas. A line graph of vote counts per candidate is also available on the bottom right part of the page.

The interactive map view for partial results for the presidential race

For local races, you can select provinces and cities/municipalities to see how candidates for mayor, vice mayor, city councils, and the House of Representatives are faring. Toggles for partial results from all votes as well as results from overseas absentee voters are also available.

At the bottom of the page for local races, you can also see which national candidates are leading in the specific city or municipality.

An overview of partial results for local races

We’ve also made it easy for readers to share and link to our results pages for quick updates. You can share our pages to Facebook and Twitter, or you can embed our graphs on different websites which will automatically update as soon as our microsite is updated with new votes.

You can read up on how to navigate the rest of the PHVote microsite’s features here. – Rappler.com