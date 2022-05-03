Rappler, 19 other media orgs get transparency server access to poll results

The Commission on Elections conducted an end-to-end demonstration of the automated election system for local source code reviewers, stakeholders and the media, at the Manila Diamond Hotel on March 22, 2022.

The accreditation means direct access to the server which receives electronically transmitted precinct results

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday, May 3, unveiled the list of media organizations that will be given access to the transparency media server (TMS), which receives precinct results electronically transmitted from the vote-counting machines.

Twenty news groups from television, radio, print, and online media, including Rappler, were given accreditation to the TMS located at the University of Sto. Tomas in Manila.

The full list, as provided by the Comelec’s education and information department, can be seen below:

TELEVISION

ABS-CBN CNN Net25 TV5 PTV4 SMNI UNTV GMA

RADIO

Bombo Radyo FEBC GMA-DZBB MBC

PAPER

Manila Bulletin Philippine Daily Inquirer Philippine Star Manila Standard Daily Tribune

ONLINE MEDIA

Inquirer Interactive Philstar.com Rappler

The accreditation means maximum access for media organizations to all areas of the transparency server center, “subject to such conditions as may be necessary for the protection of Comelec personnel, property, privileged information, and integrity of the elections,” according to Comelec Resolution No. 10781 promulgated on April 20.

The Comelec already conducted a walkthrough of the TMS center in UST on Saturday, April 30.

There, poll officials guaranteed there will be no more repeat of the infamous seven-hour glitch of 2019, when the transparency server failed to reflect the election results for several hours.

Commissioner Marlon Casquejo had said the system for the 2022 polls already underwent a “stress test” to ensure no glitch would occur. – Rappler.com