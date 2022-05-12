Buluts still uncontested power in Apayao

In power since the creation of Apayao province in 1995, the Buluts continue to expand control

BAGUIO, Philippines – The dominance of the Bulut family in Apayao province remains unchallenged with the proclamation of several members of the family on Tuesday evening, May 10.

Incumbent Representative Elias Bulut Jr. will take the gubernatorial seat from his sister Eleonor Bulut-Begtang. The latter, in turn, will take over the congressional seat from her brother.

The youngest of the Bulut siblings, Shamir, who is the incumbent vice mayor of Calanasan town, climbs up to the mayoral post unopposed.

Meanwhile, Elias’ son, Kyle, is the number one elected board member.

The Buluts have been in power in Apayao since 1995, when the province was separated from Kalinga through Republic Act No. 7878 authored by Elias Bulut Sr., then representing Kalinga-Apayao in the lower house.

Bulut Sr. served as the first congressman of the province, elected in the 1998 elections. He became governor in 2001, while his son won the congressional seat. Both completed their three terms in office.

The Bulut patriarch stepped down in 2010 to become mayor of Calanasan, a post he held until his death in December 2015. In the same election year, Bulut Jr. succeeded him as governor, while Eleonor became the lone district representative.

The siblings completed the allowable three terms for their positions and switched seats during the 2019 elections unopposed. – Rappler.com

Sherwin De Vera is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.