Dynasties, incumbents rule polls in Cordillera

WINNERS. The Provincial Board of Canvassers proclaims ACT-CIS Representative Eric Go Yap – Benguet congressional candidate – and reelectionist Benguet Governor Melchor Diclas as the winners for the 2022 polls.

ACT-CIS Representative Eric Yap, the legislative caretaker of Benguet since 2020 following the death of congressman Nestor Fongwan, wins in the province's congressional race

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Dynasties and incumbents continued to dominate the election results in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

For Abra and Apayao, the recently concluded polls were an all-family affair, while in Ifugao and Mountain Province, incumbents were reelected and proclaimed the day after the May 9 elections.

Bangued Mayor Dominic Valera defeated former governor Eustaquio Bersamin for in the Abra gubernatorial race. His daughter, Governor Joy Bernos, beat former vice governor Chari Bersamin – the former governor’s niece – for vice governor.

The three-way family battle for the top post of Abra and the capital town of Bangued among the Valeras, Lunas, and Bersamins, showed the Valeras as the dominant power in the province. Their Bernos relatives and allies also won a congressional seat and two municipalities.

In Apayao, the Buluts remain uncontested in their leadership. Apayao Representative Elias Bulut Jr. will switch posts with his sister, Governor Eleonor Bulut-Begtang. Their younger sibling, Shamir, won as Calanasa mayor unopposed, while Elias’ child, Kyle, topped the provincial board race.

In Ifugao, Governor Jerry Dalipog, Vice Governor Glenn Prudenciano, and Representative Solomon Chungalao were reelected.

In Mountain Province, Governor Bonifacio Lacwasan, Vice Governor Francis Tauli, and Representative Maximo Dalog Jr. won second terms.

REELECTED. Mountain Province Governor Bonifacio Lacwasan gets a fresh mandate. (Mountain Province Provincial Government FB Page)

In Benguet, ACT-CIS Representative Eric Yap, the legislative caretaker of the province since the death of Representative Nestor Fongwan Sr. in January 2020, was elected as Benguet congressman.

Yap received more than 123,000 votes, while his nearest competitor, Itogon Mayor Victorio Palangdan, got 71,200 votes.

Benguet Governor Melchor Diclas will serve a second term but his running mate, Vice Governor Johnny Waguis, lost to Tagel Felipe.

In Kalinga, congressman Allen Jesse Mangaoang won a third term.

WINNERS. Comeled proclaims former vice governor James Edubba after the defeat of incumbent governor Ferdinand Tubban, who ran fora second term. (PIA Kalinga)

Former Kalinga vice governor James Edduba defeated reelectionist Governor Ferdinand Tubban. In the vice gubernatorial race, former governor Jocel Baac won over Vice Governor Dave Odiem. – Rappler.com

Sherwin De Vera is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.