LIVESTREAM: The Bangsamoro Agenda 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of the May 9 polls, the plans of presidential candidates for the Bangsamoro will be discussed in a forum on Wednesday, March 16.

In the forum titled, “The Bangsamoro Agenda,” representatives of presidential candidates will lay down plans for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The event is being organized by Mindanao-based policy center, Institute for Autonomy and Governance, and the peace-building group, Alert Philippines.

The two-hour forum will scrutinize the plans of the presidential candidates for the region that is undergoing transition as a part of a peace process to end conflict. Participants from the BARMM, indigenous peoples, and civil society groups will join the event.

Bookmark this page to watch the forum from 10 am to noon (Manila time) on Wednesday, March 16. – Rappler.com