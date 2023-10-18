FactsFirstPH in Naga City to hold forum, workshops vs. disinformation

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

#FactsFirstPH is in Naga City for the first time. Join the movement's events on November 10 and 11 at Ateneo de Naga University.

MANILA, Philippines – What can communities do to enhance the dissemination of accurate information and address issues their members care about?

For the second stop of its roadshow series, the #FactsFirstPH initiative will be heading to Naga City on November 10 and 11. This comes following the initiative’s roadshow launch in Iloilo City last October 6, 2023.

Through this series, #FactsFirstPH aims to cultivate a healthy information ecosystem that amplifies facts and promotes a nuanced conversation about urgent issues that the public needs to know. Established in 2022 by over 100 Philippine organizations, #FactsFirstPH is the first movement of its kind that uses a whole-of-nation approach to address disinformation and cultivate responsible digital citizenship.

This provincial roadshow in Naga City will be done in partnership with the Ateneo de Naga University (ADNU), ADNU’s Department of Media Studies, Media Studies Society, Ignatian Legal Apostolate Office (ILAO), The PILLARS publication, and Naga City People’s Council (NCPC).

The roadshow includes a public forum on Friday, November 10 at the Richard Fernando Hall in ADNU from 9am to 12pm. Dubbed “Building communities of action in the fight for facts,” experts and speakers from the initiative will tackle the community’s role in building a support system for facts through talks and panel discussions. This forum is also the official launch of #FactsFirstPH in Naga City.

Slots to the public forum are free, but seats are limited. Register here or click the button below: