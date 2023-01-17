‘The Golden Onion Era’: Netizens slam Customs over PAL crew onions issue

Netizens call out the Bureau of Customs for seizing goods obviously brought in for personal consumption while failing to keep out tons of smuggled agricultural goods

MANILA, Philippines – Many social media users and some lawmakers have lambasted the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for supposedly nitpicking on Philippine Airlines (PAL) crew members who brought in 40 kilos of undeclared onions and fruits when the agency should be focusing on running after large-scale smugglers instead.

On January 10, the BOC confiscated from 10 PAL crew over 15 kilos of onions, over four kilos of lemons, and a kilo of strawberries and blueberries.

The incident drew outrage from netizens who questioned the alleged “double standard” of the BOC when it came to the implementation of the law against smuggling.

Laki ng issue ng Bureau of Customs dun sa 10 flight crew ng PAL na may uwing prutas at sibuyas samantalang tone-toneladang smuggled na sibuyas at sugar nga nakakapasok sa Pinas 🤷🏻‍♂️



Ewan ko ba talaga sa bansang to, double standards. — UsherDaTV (@UsherDaTV) January 15, 2023

Some government officials, including senators Raffy Tulfo and JV Ejercito, found it unnecessary to charge the airline crew.

Tulfo said there was no need for the BOC to humiliate the PAL crew since the goods they brought in were to be considered pasalubong or a gift to their families. He added that the BOC must focus on catching big-time smugglers instead.

Ejercito, for his part, questioned the BOC’s seeming misplaced priorities when it came to smuggling.

40kg of fruits & onions divided by 10 PAL Crew is only 4kg each. Most likely for personal consumption.



Tapos mga big time Agri smugglers ilang container ang nailulusot araw-araw!



Wow naman! Wag kami! — JV Ejercito (@jvejercito) January 15, 2023

Another social media user suggested that the incident may be used as a “smokescreen” that big-time smugglers would benefit from.

Netizen Robbie Meriales saw the situation as a result of the government’s failure to address the basic needs of Filipinos, which includes reining in the price hike of onions.

10 PAL crew charged with smuggling for bringing in 27 kgs of onions and other food items from abroad



The real tragedy: we have reduced ourselves to procuring food illegally because our dumbass government failed in its mandate to control their prices.#gfybbm — Robbie Meriales (@RobbieMeriales) January 14, 2023

Netizen Elly called the country’s situation as the “golden onion era” under the Marcos administration.

😢 this is when you know the country has become so pathetic. The Golden Onion Era of Junior! — ❀ 𝓔𝓵𝓵𝔂 ❀ (@ItsMeLoveElly) January 8, 2023

User @coconut_block suggested that bringing home onions as pasalubong illustrated the “desperate times” Filipinos were in.

Sana man lang naisip nila kung bat nagawa ng airline crew yun, na d normal na simpleng sibuyas eh ipupuslit nila. These are desperate times. At lahat tayo naghahanap nang solusyon para maka-survive. D man tama yun pero sobrang naghihirap na kasi ang mga Pilipino. — Coconut Block (@coconut_block) January 16, 2023

Others shared the view that the airline crew brought in goods that were not in “commercial quantity.”

Another netizen questioned the motive of the agency. “May balak ba silang mapuri ng amo nila?” (Are they brownnosing their boss?)” he asked.

Another netizen expressed support for the airline crew and for OFWs who “would rather bring home onions” especially in this economy.

Cant blame our Seamen and OFW if they would rather bring home onions, a must sought after commodity and highly priced one rather than chocolates which is affordable and are available in any supermarkets. — Ricky S (@saudiboy2) January 10, 2023

A netizen joined others in calling out the government for its supposed inconsistencies in dealing with smuggling cases.

Vergel Zaragoza considered it “too technical” for the Bureau of Customs to require clearance from the Department of Agriculture before allowing the entry of goods for “personal use.”

Kaartehan ng Customs. Too technical. Ano masama mag-uwi ng limang kilong sibuyas for personal use lang naman. Kelangan pa ng DA clearance? — VergelZ (@VergelZaragoza) January 15, 2023

“When do you consider it smuggling?” another netizen asked.

When do you consider it smuggling? Kasi embes magshopping sila ng bags ,they chose onions.If its for personal consumption, smuggling nb un? pano mga OFW na sibuyas laman ng bagahe pampasalubong? — lalaaquino (@skyaquino) January 14, 2023

Others expressed frustration by using the phrase, “Sa Pilipinas lang (Only in the Philippines).”

smuggling but make it sibuyas lol only in the ph talaga — 𔓘𔓘𔓘 (@nuhmie) January 14, 2023

Biruin mo yun, nakasuhan ka ng smuggling dahil nag-dala ka ng sibuyas pa-uwi ng Pilipinas galing sa Middle East.



Sa Pilipinas lang, na nasa kategoryang bansang agrikultural, na headline news sa nag-daang mga linggo ang sibuyas, pati pag-bili ng sibuyas.

https://t.co/dz4iq8y0P3 — Marcos Maharlika-watan (@serrano_rene) January 14, 2023

What are your thoughts on this? – Rappler.com