13 foreigners rescued from ‘human trafficking’ hurt after escape attempt

Of the injured foreigners, eight needed medical attention, while five sustained minor injuries, the police say

MANILA, Philippines – At least 13 foreigners got hurt after attempting to run away from authorities, the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP ACG) said on Thursday, June 29.

In an incident report, the PNP ACG said the foreigners tried to leave the Xinchuang Network Technology Inc. along 501 Alabang-Zapote road, Barangay Almanza Uno at around 3:15 am on Thursday. PNP ACG spokesperson Police Captain Michelle Sabino said the foreigners were of different nationalities.

ATTEMPTED ESCAPE. Authorities attend to the medical needs of some foreigners who attempted to escape from the Las Piñas compound. Photo by PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group

Sabino confirmed to reporters on Thursday afternoon that Xinchuang Network is one of the buildings where the anti-trafficking operation was held by authorities on Tuesday, June 27. In the Tuesday operation, 2,724 individuals – including Filipinos, Chinese, and other foreigners – were rescued.

According to the PNP ACG’s report, rescued Filipinos are processing their release from the custody of authorities with the assistance of the Public Attorney’s Office. The police’s anti-cybercrime unit said the foreigner-victims “felt envious, shouted, and rushed” to one of the gates in the compound and attempted to escape.

INJURED. Authorities attend to the medical needs of some foreigners who attempted to escape from the Las Piñas compound. PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group photo

The anti-cybercrime unit said some of the foreigners attempted to jump over the compound’s back portion, which has a high fence and protected with electric barbed wires. “The said security setup of the compound resulted in the injuries sustained by the foreign nationals,” the report read.

PNP personnel responded to the commotion and “pacified” a total of 48 foreigners – the PNP ACG did not specify what actions the police had taken in responding to the incident. Of the 48 foreigners, eight needed medical attention, five sustained minor injuries, while the remaining were unharmed.

The PNP ACG added that the injured foreigners were initially treated by the barangay medical team in the area, and will be sent to the hospital for further medication. The police also started probing into the incident to determine the cause of the commotion. The police had also augmented two Special Weapons and Tactics teams as additional force in the area.

In an interview on Tuesday, Sabino said they received information that the businesses in the said Las Piñas compound are allegedly involved in human trafficking and scamming activities. The authorities are also still in the process of determining who among the rescued are suspects and actual victims.

Foreigners who will not be tagged as suspects would be repatriated. – Rappler.com