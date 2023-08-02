House confirms approving Arjo Atayde’s Europe trip, says it’s out of his own pocket

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Maine Mendoza insists the Europe trip with her husband is a personal one, even though it was Atayde's office who sent the media a press release saying the trip is official

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives confirmed that actor-lawmaker Arjo Atayde would be traveling to European countries in his capacity as a congressional official, but added he will shoulder the cost of the trip.

The clarification comes as the trip becomes a hot-button issue on social media, after his actress-wife Maine Mendoza took offense to an Inquirer.net article.

House secretary general Reginald Velasco sent the media on Wednesday, August 2, a copy of the travel authority granted to Atayde.

The document allows him to (1) attend the Locarno International Film Festival premiere of the movie “Topakk” in Switzerland in his capacity as House special committee on creative industry and performing arts vice chairperson, and (2) visit Filipino communities in Italy and Greece from August 5 to 27.

“Hon. Atayde did not request any funding from the House of Representatives and said travel will be at his own expense,” Velasco said.

Because the trip has the House’s approval, Atayde will be entitled to travel tax exemption.

What’s the issue here?

The entertainment section of Inquirer.net first published an article on Tuesday, August 1, about the trip. The headline stated: “Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza to fly to Switzerland, Italy and Greece after wedding.”

“Days after their Baguio wedding, Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza will be heading to Switzerland, Italy and Greece as part of the actor-politician’s official trip as vice chairperson of the House special committee on creative industry and performing arts,” the first paragraph of the story read.

Mendoza, who has 7.5 million followers on Facebook and 4 million on Instagram, then went to Twitter to claim that the story was misleading, because the trip is supposedly a “personal” one.

That’s even though it was Atayde’s camp who sent the media a press release saying that the visit to Europe is an “official trip.”

Aside from Inquirer.net, other media outlets carried the same story, such as the Manila Bulletin, Philippine Entertainment Portal, and Daily Tribune.

On Wednesday morning, Maine Mendoza reacted online to a follow-up Inquirer.net story with the headline: “Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza deny trip to Switzerland, Greece, Italy is ‘official’; INQUIRER.net stands by story.”

“The article is still misleading and lacking context. It insinuates that this trip is at government expense,” she said.

Inquirer.net, however, stood by the story, and asserted that nowhere in the original story was it “insinuated that government money was involved in their travel.”

Atayde is a freshman lawmaker representing Quezon City’s 1st District. He and Mendoza tied the knot in Baguio City on July 28 after four years together.

Atayde – a member for the majority of the appropriations or budget committee – will be gone for three weeks in the House, at a time when it is deliberating the proposed 2024 budget. – Rappler.com