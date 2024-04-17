HNP expels congresswoman, mayor, vice governors amid Jubahib suspension

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RALLY. Former speaker and Davao del Norte 1st District Representative addresses a crowd during a rally in Tagum City on Sunday night, April 14.

The Hugpong ng Pagbabago kicks out Davao de Oro 1st District Representative Maricar Zamora, Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, and vice governors Oyo Uy of Davao del Norte and Jayvee Tyron Uy of Davao de Oro

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte’s political party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), has expelled a congresswoman, a city mayor, and two vice governors in the Davao region in the aftermath of Malacañang’s suspension order against Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib.

Dropped from the party’s roster of members were Davao de Oro 1st District Representative Maricar Zamora, Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, and vice governors De Carlo “Oyo” Uy of Davao del Norte and Jayvee Tyron Uy of Davao de Oro.

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 16, the HNP said the decision to expel the officials “comes in light of recent events and actions that have been found to conflict with the core principles and policies of our Party.”

Their suspension took effect on Monday, April 15, a day after Duterte’s group led a rally in Tagum, Davao del Norte’s capital city, in support of the suspended Jubahib. It was also where former speaker and Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez called on the military to withdraw its support from the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Hugpong ng Pagbabago commits to continue to uphold respect for the dignity of men and that government resources are tools of service for all. In the coming days, we expect the courtesy resignation of other members of the HNP as we continue our preparations for the upcoming elections,” read part of the Duterte-controlled party.

Oyo Uy has taken his oath as acting governor of Davao del Norte, a move that did not sit well with supporters of Jubahib.

Oyo and the other HNP-expelled members are seen to be allies and are known to be common political enemies of Alvarez, a close ally of Jubahib and former president Rodrigo Duterte, who denounced the Palace order to suspend the Davao del Norte governor.

Interestingly, Alvarez and Jubahib are not HNP members. Alvarez won in the 2022 elections under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP), a political party chaired by the former president, while Jubahib ran under Partido Para sa Demokratikong Reporma.

Malacañang, through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, ordered the 60-day preventive suspension of Jubahib on April 8 based on a complaint for abuse of power and oppression by a provincial board member.

Jubahib, in an earlier interview, said he saw his suspension order as “politically motivated” and the handiwork of Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr., a relative of the influential Del Rosario family in Davao del Norte. The Del Rosarios were the ruling political dynasty in the province until Jubahib and Alvarez defeated them in the 2019 elections.

The governor said he found the reason for the suspension order “petty,” saying the complainant, provincial board member Orly Amit, accused him of abuse of authority when he ordered a capitol-owned vehicle taken from the provincial lawmaker and assigned it to the provincial engineering office for just a month.

On Sunday, thousands joined the Duterte-led rally in Tagum City where the former president, his son and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, Alvarez, and other politicians took turns lambasting Marcos and his administration.

During the rally, Duterte unleashed vitriol, labeling Marcos as “boang” (crazy), while Alvarez disparaged the President as “bangag” (high on drugs) and “bobong Marcos” (foolish Marcos). –Rappler.com