Iloilo City records more than 8,000 bike users, up 33% in two weeks

MORE BICYCLE USERS. Cycling advocacy groups helping the Iloilo City government with mobility and transport programs report a 33% increase in bicycle users with rising fuel prices and rollout of new routes for public transportation.

Some cycling advocates say the uptick in bicycle usage may be due to rising fuel prices and the implementation of the Local Public Transport Route Plan

ILOILO City, Philippines – The number of bike users in Western Visayas’ center of commerce and governance increased by 33% in just two weeks, which advocacy groups attribute to rising fuel prices and a new city public utility vehicle route plan.

Volunteers from advocacy groups reported 8,628 users traversing major Iloilo City roads on June 17, the city’s third Friday Bike Count, up from the 6,493 tallied on the first day of the bike count on June 3.

The Iloilo Folding Bike Riders (iFOLD) and the Mobility Awards, a national network, are spearheading the count to gather data that could guide the crafting of local transport policies and the planning of inclusive mobility infrastructure.

Biking is already popular in this city, which bagged the 2021 most bike-friendly city award in the Mobility Awards.

Volunteers noted a higher volume of bikers along the intersections of Benigno Aquino Sr. Avenue and El 98 Street in the Mandurriao district (50%), Molo Plaza (37%), and Avanceña and Quezon Streets (29%) in Arevalo district between the June 3 and 17 counts, although exact figures had not been given.

The intersection between R. Mapa and Oñate de Leon Streets in Mandurriao district was previously noted to have a high volume of traffic (659) in the afternoon of June 3 alone.

Commuter woes

Local cycling advocacy page Iloilo Bike Ed for Road Safety noted that the uptick came as fuel prices continued to rise and Iloilo City started implementing its Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP).

The latter was rolled out amid chaos as commuters were left waiting for hours for rides and complaining about additional transport costs.

The LPTRP’s implementation, which started on June 12, consolidated old routes and axed province-based ones.

It was met with confusion and criticism by the riding public.

The Friday Bike Count ended on June 24 and the final tally will be out soon.

The bike count was held during rush hour period – 6 am to 8 am, and 4 to 6 pm. The counting areas include the intersections of Benigno Aquino Sr. Ave. and General Luna St. in the city proper, Benigno Aquino Sr. Ave. and Lopez Jaena St. in Jaro district, E. Lopez and Seminario streets in Jaro, Baluarte Fishing Port in Molo district, Burgos and Huervana St. in La Paz, and Muelle Loney Bridge near the Iloilo Provincial Capitol.

The bike count is supported by the Iloilo City government and the Department of Public Works and Highways. – Rappler.com