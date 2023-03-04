LIST: Local officials killed under Marcos gov’t

Besides incumbent officials, several former local officials have also been killed since July 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Violence continues in the Philippines even under the new administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Several local officials – both incumbent and former – were also killed since Marcos took office in June 2022, continuing the bloody trend under former president Rodrigo Duterte which saw at least 10 mayors and 18 vice mayors killed.

As of March 4, Rappler tallied two incumbent government officials killed under the Marcos administration – one vice mayor and one governor. Five former officials have been killed, too – four former mayors and one former vice mayor.

There were also at least two attempts on the lives of other incumbent officials, including Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. and Mayor Ohto Montawal of Datu Montawal, Maguindanao, both in February.

In a statement, the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) condemned recent killings, stating that “these brutalities and senseless attacks mark a worrying escalation of violence that no cause can ever justify.”

“The deplorable and cowardly acts targeting local officials is an affront to our democracy and rule of law and must stop immediately,” ULAP said. “We call for all perpetrators to be held accountable the soonest possible time.”

Below is a list of incumbent local officials slain since the start of the administration or June 30, 2022, as well as details of their deaths, based on news reports. For the purpose of this list, local officials cover elected officials at the city, municipal, and provincial levels.

This list will be updated as warranted.

1. Aparri Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda – February 2023

Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda was killed after being ambushed in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya on February 19, 2023.

Alameda, who has been vice mayor since 2019, was among six people killed during the incident. Police said there were “more or less six” gunmen who fired at the official’s vehicle while it was parked outside a school.

2. Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo – March 2023

Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo was killed on March 4, 2023 after being shot outside his residence in Pamplona town. Police said he was outside his home attending an event for 4Ps beneficiaries when at least six gunmen in “full battle gear” and “pixelized uniform” started shooting, while “more or less 10 suspects” were seen fleeing the crime scene afterwards.

Degamo’s wife, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, said that five others were also killed during the incident while several others were injured.

In February, Degamo cemented his hold on the gubernatorial post after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions filed by former governor Henry Teves.

Former officials, too

At least five former local officials have also been killed since July 2022.

1. Former Dolores, Quezon mayor Danilo Amat – July 2022

Danilo Amat, former mayor of Dolores in Quezon, was gunned down in San Pablo City, Laguna on July 22, 2022, according to an ABS-CBN report.

2. Former Lamitan City, Basilan mayor Rose Furigay – July 2022

Former Lamitan City, Basilan mayor Rose Furigay was killed in a shooting inside Ateneo de Manila University on July 24, 2022.

Aside from Furigay, two others were also killed – her executive assistant Victor George Capistrano and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala. Her daughter, Hannah, was wounded.

The suspect – physician Chao Tiao Yumol – was a known enemy and critic of Furigay and her husband, incumbent Lamitan Mayor Roderick Furigay.

3. Former Lobo, Batangas mayor Romeo Sulit – August 2022

Romeo Sulit, former mayor of Lobo, Batangas was shot by an unidentified gunman during a birthday party on August 11, 2022. According to authorities, he was delivering a speech when a man wearing a green jacket and a hat approached him and shot him in the head.

Sulit, who served as vice mayor from 1998 to 2010, died in the hospital hours after the incident.

4. Former Dipaculao, Aurora vice mayor Narciso Amansec – October 2022

Narciso Amansec, former vice mayor of Dipaculao in Aurora, was gunned down along with two others on October 3, 2022. According to a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Amansec and the other victims were traveling when they were ambushed by still unidentified gunmen.

Amansec was also a former provincial board member.

5. Former Calbiga, Samar mayor Miguel Abaigar Jr. – October 2022

Miguel Abaigar Jr., former mayor of Calbiga in Samar, was gunned down on October 7, 2022. An ABS-CBN report cited police information that he was riding his bicycle early morning along Maharlika Highway in Barangay Timbangan when a motorcycle-riding suspect fired at him.

– Rappler.com