Air conditioner in Pangasinan stolen as heat index stays in danger level

PAMPANGA, Philippines – An air conditioner of a municipal health office (MHO) in Basista town in Pangasinan province was stolen early this week, amid the high heat index reported across parts of the country over the past month.

Pangasinan is among the provinces where peak heat indices were reached based on records of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). The intense heat has been breaking records across the country since April 2.

According to the initial police report, MHO nurse Marilou Ferrer Hermogeno reported on Tuesday morning, April 30, that an old window-type Carrier air conditioner in their office was missing.

Dagupan City reached its highest heat index of 48 degrees on the same day or within the danger level of 42°C to 51°C.

Basista Police Station said the suspects may have have entered through an open window of the MHO.

Rappler tried to reach out to Basista Municipal Police officer-in-charge Major Brylle Dave Dong-oc but to no avail.

In an interview via Aksyon Radyo Pangasinan, Dong-oc said the suspects have already been identified. He also acknowledged the negligence of personnel of the local government unit who left a window open.

“Pinaprocess na namin ang mga papers para maaresto na sila. Identified na pero hindi muna namin sasabihin ang mga pangalan hanggat hindi naaresto,” Dong-oc said.

(We’re already processing their papers so they can be arrested. They’ve been identified but we’re not disclosing their names until they’ve been arrested.)

Local police personnel said they are still reviewing CCTV footage in the area while the investigation is still ongoing. – Rappler.com