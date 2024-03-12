Armed men threaten to shoot Rappler reporter, broadcaster covering demolition in Angeles City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VIOLENT. During the demolition, Rappler Luzon reporter Joann Manabat reported that 5 people were injured during a scuffle between residents and armed men.

CEBU, Philippines – Armed men threatened to shoot Rappler Luzon reporter Joann Manabat and K5 News Olongapo reporter Rowena “Weng” Quejada while covering a violent demolition in Barangay Anunas in Angeles City, Pampanga on Tuesday, March 12.

Some 2,000 residents are fighting to stay in a 73-hectare of land being claimed by Clarkhills Properties Corporation. Demolitions have happened in the area several times, with some turning into violent encounters.

Manabat said men dressed in red and white shirts barred her from entering the area and immediately called her out when they saw her taking videos of the demolition.

“Those in red shirts, from a distance, told me to stop taking videos or else babarilin ako at kukunin yung photos ko (they would shoot me and take my photos),” the reporter said.

After acknowledging the threat, the Rappler reporter left the area with the help of residents who accompanied her away from the armed men.

“I stayed at a house near Balubad Street owned by the relative of the resident I was looking for. I left as soon as it was safe to leave the area,” Manabat added.

Before this, Quejada reportedly went missing during the demolition.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. confirmed in a statement on Tuesday evening that armed men harassed Quejada and held her at gunpoint.

“Quejada was covering the ongoing demolition at Sitio Balubad, Barangay Anunas, Angeles City, when accosted by armed men who allegedly questioned her and took her belongings,” the statement read.

According to reports gathered by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, one of the armed men at the demolition pointed a gun at Quejada, telling her to stop taking videos.

“The man also hurled invective, calling the media demonyo (devil) for reporting about the ongoing land dispute,” the NUJP said.

UPDATE: Rowena Quejada of K5 News Olongapo FM has been found, and is now safe.



Quejada was covering a violent demolition in Sitio Balubad, Brgy. Anunas, Angeles, Pampanga when she was confronted by members of the demolition team of Clarkhills Properties Corporation, – https://t.co/9hL8fSr3Bg — NUJP (@nujp) March 12, 2024

A Japanese national assisted Quejada by hiding her inside of his residence. She was able to leave after tensions in the area subsided.

Lazatin and members of the NUJP have condemned the threats that were made against the journalists. – Rappler.com