Camarines Norte buildings suffer cracks from magnitude 5.3 quake

NOT A DRILL. Students gather on the grounds of the Naga City Science High School after evacuating on December 7 as a magnitude 5.3 quake that struck Camarines Norte was also felt in their area.

Frequent drills pay off with orderly and swift evacuations of students in most schools

At least 27 schools and government buildings in Camarines Norte province showed cracks following the magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit Tinaga Island in Vinzons town on Wednesday, December 7, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO).

The agency’s 5 pm situation report said there were no casualties or major injuries. But medical teams treated several students who suffered fainting spells and a spike in their blood pressure in Vinzons Pilot High School and San Roque National High School in Mercedes town, the report said.

Four barangays in Mercedes town also reported that 40 persons suffered panic attacks when the quake hit at 1:05 pm while members of their barangay disaster teams were in planning sessions, the report added.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said quake of tectonic origin occured at a depth of one kilometer.

In Vinzons, the PDRRMO reported cracks in Banocboc Elementary School, Mangcayo Elementary School (including the stage), M. Guinto Elementary School (Mantabog), the Barangay hall of Guinacutan., Matango National High School, Guinacutan Elementary School, Matango Elementary School, Eugenia Quintela Memorial High School (Banocboc), Sto Domingo Elementary School, J. Balon Elementary School (Cal. Sur), Barangay Sabang Day Care Center, Barangay Hall of Sabang, and the Barangay Hall of Napilihan

Classes were suspended at Vinzons Pilot Elementary School, Mangcayo Elementary School, and Vinzons Pilot High School, while other private schools also cancelled afternoon classes to check on the status of their buildings.

In general, however, schools in the province showed photos of swift but orderly evacuations of hundreds of students.

The Mabini Colleges High School Department in Daet town posted a video of students streaming out of buildings to the designated safe area.

The Naguenian, the official school publication of the Naga City Science High School said students executed the duck, cover, and hold position and then proceeded to their assigned evacuation areas.

SAFE. Students of Naga City Science High School at the campus’ open area after evacuating their classrooms following a 1.05 pm magnitude 5.3 quake. Ivan Lonnzame/TheNaguenian

In Labo town, there were also cracks at the Comelec Office in the LGU Bldg. Brgy. Gumamela, and the bridge of the Lupa National High School. Daguit National High School reported cracks on the second floor classroom.

Other schools that sustained damage were Bayabas Elementary School, F. Caudilla Elementary School, G. Cale Elementary School, Talobatib High School, Pag-Asa High School, Bagong Silang II Elementary School, Anameam High School, and Aniceta De Lara High School.

The Pablo S. Villafuerte school building in Mercedes, the Paracale National High School, and a Rural Health Unit in Barangay Rizal, Santa Elena also showed cracks.

While most damage to buildings were reported as minor, the PDRRMO said inspections would continue to ensure the safety of occupants. There was no word yet of further cancellation of classes in the province as of 8 pm. – Rappler.com