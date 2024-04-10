DAR Tarlac defers installation of Tinang farmers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PAMPANGA, Philippines – The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) office in Tarlac has deferred the installation of the members of the Malayang Kilusang Samahan ng Magsasaka ng Tinang (MAKISAMA-Tinang) in the 200-hectare disputed land in Concepcion, Tarlac.

The deferment was made “to give ample time in the completion of operational requirements and other matters necessary in the installation,” according to a letter sent to MAKISAMA-Tinang chairperson Alvin Dimarucut dated April 4.

“A new schedule will be advised once all requirements have been settled,” the letter read.

The original date of the installation was April 11.

MAKISAMA-Tinang spokesperson Abby Bucad, said the deferment is “emotional torture.” They refused to receive the deferment letter as they have been given false hopes time and again, she said.

Rogelio Marzan, PARO officer-in-charge, said there are a total of four groups that still need to be identified for the 200-hectare land to be appropriately distributed. Another dialogue is set on Monday, April 15, at the DAR central office, he said.

The four groups Marzan mentioned are the members of the MAKISAMA-Tinang, the Tinang Multi-Purpose Cooperative, the Magtoto group, and a “supervisor’s group.”

Marzan added, however, that the “Magtoto group” already obtained their parcel of land 25 years ago. He said that all groups are included in the discussion to reidentify the ARBs. Despite naming the four groups, he said he still doesn’t have a list of the ARBs.

“Marami kasing grupo doon na dapat isaalang-alang based doon sa order. So ‘yung ina-identify ‘yung isang grupo na meron isang issue. Maraming grupo diyan. May mga sub-group pa itong mga to,” Marzan told Rappler on Wednesday, April 10.

(There are a lot of groups that should be considered based on the order. So we are still identifying the other group that has an issue. There are many groups here. They also have sub-groups.)

The ARBs of the 200-hectare disputed land had been reaffirmed by DAR in June 2022. Bucad insisted that the groups should no longer be part of the discussion.

The MAKISAMA-Tinang have also lamented the third revalidation attempt in February 2023. They have been calling on the DAR to expedite their installation as tensions continue to escalate year after year.

Bucad said PARO has already complied with the requirements as everything is set from the Philippine National Police (PNP) to the Bureau of Land Tenure Improvement (BLTI) to assist them during the installation process.

“Minta kami national (central office) para isumbong ing gewa na kekaming Marzan. Sabi ku emotional torture ining gagawan na kareng magsasaka. Paasahan na kami eh,” Bucad said in Kapampangan.

(We went to the central office to report what Marzan has been doing to us. I said what he’s doing to the farmers is emotional torture. He’s giving us false hopes.)

“Kasi complete na ing egana-gana, mekapagcomply na la keng PNP, BLTI, para mag assist kekami tapos ing gewa na kinansel ne pa. So labag keng kautusan keng central office ing gewa na,” she added.

(Because everything is already complete. They have complied with the PNP, BLTI to assist us then he will suddenly cancel it. That is against the orders of the central office.)

Bucad said the BLTI will again plot the land that was already allotted to them as the boundary markers have been destroyed in November 2023 and in January 2024.

The members of the MAKISAMA-Tinang continue to stand as they approach the final step of their three-decades-old struggle to claim a portion of Hacienda Tinang. – Rappler.com