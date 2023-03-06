Sunken oil tanker in Oriental Mindoro located

OIL SPILL. A general view of the oil spill in the waters off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, Philippines, March 1, 2023.

Underwater robots are set to be deployed to help locate oil and determine the spill's impact

ORIENTAL MINDORO, Philippines – Oriental Mindoro Governor Bonz Dolor reported on Monday, March 6, that the exact location of the sunken MT Princess Empress has been found.

Dolor, citing Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga, said the ship was spotted around 7.5 nautical miles from Balisangan Point facing the town of Pola.

“[Loyzaga] is going to see me tomorrow to analyze data of the exact location,” Dolor said.

Dolor said contractors hired by the company that owns the oil tanker have sought the provincial government’s help in expediting the processing of permits for remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) that will be used.

The underwater robots can help locate oil and determine the spill’s impact.

Clean-up operations

While the government is assessing the damage, experienced firms are helping clean up the area.

Owners of sunken ship MT Princess Empress have hired two firms that helped in the cleanup of the 2006 Guimaras oil spill, considered to be the worst disaster of its kind in Philippine history.

These companies are Harbor Star and Malayan Towage And Salvage Corporation and Harbor Star Shipping Services.

Rodrigo Bella, vice president of Harbor Star, said his company will execute cleanup operations and help stop the leak from the sunken ship.

Jonathan Vega of Malayan Towage, meanwhile, said his company is also an expert on oil spill response and salvaging operations. – Rappler.com