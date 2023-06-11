Luzon
Luzon
Mayon Volcano

LIST: Barangays within Mayon Volcano permanent danger zone in Albay

Rappler.com
LIST: Barangays within Mayon Volcano permanent danger zone in Albay

EVACUATION. Residents of Camalig, Albay, evacuate due to the Mayon Volcano unrest, as seen in this photo posted online by the municipal government on June 9, 2023.

Camalig Public Information Office

Phivolcs says 29 barangays in Albay have portions that are within the 6-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone around Mayon Volcano

MANILA, Philippines – There is a 6-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone (PDZ) surrounding Mayon Volcano, one of the Philippines’ active volcanoes.

Mayon is located in Albay province in the Bicol region.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), 29 barangays in Albay have portions that are within the PDZ, based on 2016 administrative boundary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

These barangays, from three cities and six municipalities, are the following:

Tabaco City

  • Oson
  • Mariroc
  • Comon
  • Magapo
  • Buang

Malilipot

  • San Roque
  • Calbayog
  • Santa Cruz
  • Canaway

Ligao City

  • Baligang

Santo Domingo

  • Fidel Surtida
  • Lidong
  • San Fernando
  • Santa Misericordia

Camalig

  • Sua
  • Tumpa
  • Anoling
  • Quirangay

Daraga

  • Mi-isi

Guinobatan

  • Doña Tomasa (Magatol)
  • Muladbucad Pequeño
  • Muladbucad Grande
  • Masarawag

Legazpi City

  • Mabinit
  • Buyuan
  • Matanag
  • Bonga
  • Padang

Bacacay

  • Bonga (Upper)

In times of relatively high volcanic unrest, Phivolcs recommends evacuation from the PDZ. Local government units then issue their respective evacuation orders for implementation. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Albay

volcanoes