LIST: Barangays within Mayon Volcano permanent danger zone in Albay

EVACUATION. Residents of Camalig, Albay, evacuate due to the Mayon Volcano unrest, as seen in this photo posted online by the municipal government on June 9, 2023.

Phivolcs says 29 barangays in Albay have portions that are within the 6-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone around Mayon Volcano

MANILA, Philippines – There is a 6-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone (PDZ) surrounding Mayon Volcano, one of the Philippines’ active volcanoes.

Mayon is located in Albay province in the Bicol region.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), 29 barangays in Albay have portions that are within the PDZ, based on 2016 administrative boundary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

These barangays, from three cities and six municipalities, are the following:

Tabaco City

Oson

Mariroc

Comon

Magapo

Buang

Malilipot

San Roque

Calbayog

Santa Cruz

Canaway

Ligao City

Baligang

Santo Domingo

Fidel Surtida

Lidong

San Fernando

Santa Misericordia

Camalig

Sua

Tumpa

Anoling

Quirangay

Daraga

Mi-isi

Guinobatan

Doña Tomasa (Magatol)

Muladbucad Pequeño

Muladbucad Grande

Masarawag

Legazpi City

Mabinit

Buyuan

Matanag

Bonga

Padang

Bacacay

Bonga (Upper)

In times of relatively high volcanic unrest, Phivolcs recommends evacuation from the PDZ. Local government units then issue their respective evacuation orders for implementation. – Rappler.com