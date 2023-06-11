LIST: Barangays within Mayon Volcano permanent danger zone in Albay

MANILA, Philippines – There is a 6-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone (PDZ) surrounding Mayon Volcano, one of the Philippines’ active volcanoes.
Mayon is located in Albay province in the Bicol region.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), 29 barangays in Albay have portions that are within the PDZ, based on 2016 administrative boundary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.
These barangays, from three cities and six municipalities, are the following:
Tabaco City
- Oson
- Mariroc
- Comon
- Magapo
- Buang
Malilipot
- San Roque
- Calbayog
- Santa Cruz
- Canaway
Ligao City
- Baligang
Santo Domingo
- Fidel Surtida
- Lidong
- San Fernando
- Santa Misericordia
Camalig
- Sua
- Tumpa
- Anoling
- Quirangay
Daraga
- Mi-isi
Guinobatan
- Doña Tomasa (Magatol)
- Muladbucad Pequeño
- Muladbucad Grande
- Masarawag
Legazpi City
- Mabinit
- Buyuan
- Matanag
- Bonga
- Padang
Bacacay
- Bonga (Upper)
In times of relatively high volcanic unrest, Phivolcs recommends evacuation from the PDZ. Local government units then issue their respective evacuation orders for implementation. – Rappler.com
