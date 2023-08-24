National University opens in Pampanga its 10th campus

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NOW OPEN. The National University Philippines opens a new campus at SM Clark Tech Hub 8.

The NU campus adds to the nearly 50 educational institutions in Pampanga province

PAMPANGA, Philippines – The National University Philippines (NU) has opened its 10th campus, strategically situated at the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga, as part of its commitment to fostering educational advancement.

The NU campus adds to the nearly 50 educational institutions in Pampanga. Based on a 2022 report by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) in Region III, Central Luzon has a total of 250 local and state universities and colleges, 48 of which are located in Pampanga.

NU Clark has opened to senior high school and college students, offering undergraduate programs across various disciplines in business, engineering, architecture, psychology, communication, humanities, and social sciences. College enrollment is open until August 26.

Dr. Arnel Diego, NU’s executive director, said the university also offers its only political science course at its Clark campus.

“All programs that we are currently offering in NU Clark, are also being offered with the other NU campuses. But as for NU Clark, only our university offers political science…,” Diego said in a response sent through SM City Clark’s public relations on Wednesday, August 23.

The university exceeded its target number of enrolled senior high school and college students by 287%, the largest so far in the history of NU’s start-up campuses.

Diego said they had expected about 800 students to enroll, but the number reached more than 2,300. Nevertheless, the start-up campus has the smallest student population among NU’s campuses.

In 2008, the SM Group of Companies acquired the majority ownership of the university. Since then, NU has strengthened its higher educational institution through new infrastructure that offers a more conducive learning environment as well as improved accessibility.

With other campuses located in Manila, Dasmarinas, Laguna, Lipa, and Baliwag, NU Clark is the second campus located north of Luzon. – Rappler.com