Over 90 people rescued from boat mishap in Romblon

One passenger died due to cardiac arrest, as per the attending physician on ground, the coast guard says

MANILA, Philippines – The authorities rescued over 90 individuals from a near-submerging motor banca (motorboat) in Romblon province in southern Luzon, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported on Saturday, August 5.

Based on the PCG’s report, the personnel of Coast Guard Command Outpost in Corcuera town, Romblon received a phone call from barangay chairman Jefrey Factor who reported that their boat, “King Sto. Nino 7,” was half-submerged near the waters off Corcuera. The village chief was among the 90 passengers and five crew that boarded the boat.

PCG assists passengers and crew from leaving their half-submerged boat in Romblon. Photo by the Philippine Coast Guard.

As of 3 pm, the PCG was able to rescue a total of 89 passengers, who already arrived safely at the shoreline of Barangay Ilijan in Corcuera town. Unfortunately, one passenger died due to cardiac arrest, as per the attending physician on ground, the coast guard said. The PCG has yet to provide details about the fatality.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 pm on Saturday. The boat departed from the port of Calatrava, and was meant to arrive at the port of Corcuera.

PCG personnel check on the rescued people from the near-submerged boat. Photo by the Philippine Coast Guard.

This was the latest incident in a string of mishaps involving motor boats.

On July 27, at least 27 people died after a motorboat capsized in Binangonan, Rizal of the waters of Laguna de Bay (Laguna Lake). At least 43 people survived the incident. The PCG was already probing the incident.

Two days before the Saturday incident, the PCG also rescued 67 people from a half-submerged motor boat in Polillo, Quezon Province on August 3. No casualties or missing persons were reported by the PCG.

In March 29, the inter-island passenger ferry MV Mary Joy 3 caught fire in the waters off Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Mutamad in Basilan province killing some 31 persons onboard. – Rappler.com