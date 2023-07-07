Luzon
Plebiscite day: Voters decide on proposed city conversion of Carmona, Cavite

Dwight de Leon

Graphics by Nico Villarete/Rappler

Over 58,000 residents are eligible to cast their plebiscite ballots, answering the question on whether they agree to convert their hometown into the city of Carmona

MANILA, Philippines – Polls opened on Saturday morning, July 8, in the Philippines’ richest municipality, as registered voters of Carmona, Cavite, weigh in on its proposed conversion into a city.

Over 58,000 residents are eligible to cast their plebiscite ballots across 10 voting centers in the town, namely:

  • Carmona National High School
  • Carmona Elementary School
  • Bancal Elementary School
  • Cabilang Baybay Elementary School
  • Lantic Elementary School
  • Paligawan Matanda Elementary School
  • Mabuhay Elementary School
  • Maduya Elementary School
  • Milagrosa Elementary School
  • Milagrosa West Elementary School

Voting – which will be manual – is from 7 am to 3 pm, followed by the canvassing of results.

An announcement on whether Carmona will finally be a component city is expected within the day.

Why is there a plebiscite?

A vote is taking place because this is the final step towards the cityhood of Cavite.

In February, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed a measure that converts the town into a city, but that law needs to be ratified through a plebiscite.

Cavite 5th District Representative Roy Loyola, the author of the bill in the House of Representatives, said the proposal would further attract business opportunities in the locality and boost its pace of development.

Plebiscite day: Voters decide on proposed city conversion of Carmona, Cavite

Carmona has total assets worth P6.2 billion as of 2021, the highest among Philippine towns.

If Republic Act No. 11938 is ratified, Carmona will become the eighth city in Cavite after Cavite City, Trece Martires, Tagaytay, Dasmariñas, Bacoor, Imus, and General Trias. – Rappler.com

author

Dwight de Leon

Dwight de Leon is a multimedia reporter who covers the House of Representatives and the Commission on Elections for Rappler. Previously, he wrote stories on local government units.
Cavite