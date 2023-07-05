FAST FACTS: July 8 plebiscite seeking conversion into city of Carmona, Cavite

Over 58,000 residents of the Philippines' richest municipality are eligible to cast their ballots in a plebiscite that will determine whether it's time to convert Carmona into a component city

MANILA, Philippines – Cavite’s town of Carmona, the Philippines’ richest municipality in 2021, is set to become a city once the law on its proposed conversion is ratified.

The ratification will take place on Saturday, July 8, in the form of a plebiscite to be led by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Here are the things you need to know about the electoral exercise.

Legal basis

A plebiscite will take place because President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on February 23, signed Republic Act No. 11938, with the long title “An act converting the municipality of Carmona in the province of Cavite into a component city to be known as the city of Carmona.”

The law’s short title is “Charter of the City of Carmona.”

Its main proponent in the House of Representatives is Cavite 5th District Representative Roy Loyola, who first pushed for the conversion of the town into a city in 2017.

“The proposed conversion will enhance Carmona’s posture and capability of enticing more business and industries in the locality, increase its pace of development, and consequently improve the lives of its inhabitants residing therein,” Loyola said in the introductory bill that he re-filed in June 2022.

“The cityhood will considerably improve Carmona’s efficiency to respond to the ever-growing needs of its constituents for more and better services as a result of the city’s greater power to generate its own resources of revenues for its exclusive use,” he added.

Senator Bong Revilla filed the counterpart bill in the upper chamber.

Carmona has total assets worth P6.2 billion as of 2021, the highest among Philippine towns.

If RA 11938 is ratified (which means the number of people voting in favor of the conversion is higher than those voting against it), Carmona will become the eighth city in Cavite after Cavite City, Trece Martires, Tagaytay, Dasmariñas, Bacoor, Imus, and General Trias.

Where to vote

Carmona has a total of 116 clustered precincts across 10 voting centers.

On Saturday, 58,691 eligible voters may cast their ballots in the precinct where they are registered.

The schools are:

Carmona National High School

Carmona Elementary School

Bancal Elementary School

Cabilang Baybay Elementary School

Lantic Elementary School

Paligawan Matanda Elementary School

Mabuhay Elementary School

Maduya Elementary School

Milagrosa Elementary School

Milagrosa West Elementary School

Voting hours are from 7 am to 3 pm. The result of the plebiscite is expected to be announced within the day, once canvassing is completed.

The Comelec listed key dates in connection with the plebiscite:

Election period: June 8 to July 15

Gun ban: June 8 to July 15

Campaign period: June 8 to July 6

Liquor and campaigning ban: July 7 to 8

