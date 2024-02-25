Luzon
Luzon
Baguio

LIVESTREAM: Baguio flower festival float parade for Panagbenga 2024

Rappler.com
LIVE
LIVESTREAM: Baguio flower festival float parade for Panagbenga 2024
Over 20 floats adorned with flowers from the region parade along Session Road, then Harrison Road, and culminate at the Melvin Jones Grandstand

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Thousands of tourists and locals flock to the iconic streets of Baguio City on Sunday morning, February 25, as the Baguio City flower festival grand float parade once again graces the roads of the summer capital of the Philippines.

Over 20 floats adorned with flowers from the region parade along Session Road, then Harrison Road, and culminate at the Melvin Jones Grandstand.

Watch the grand parade live on Rappler. – Rappler.com

Download the Rappler App!

Baguio City

fiestas and festivals