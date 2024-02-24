LIVESTREAM: Baguio flower festival street dance parade for Panagbenga 2024

LIVE

Six groups compete under the drum and lyre dance category, and seven under the festival dance category

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Groups participate at the Panagbenga street dance competitions on Saturday, February 24. The flower festival features the grand street dance parade that will traverse iconic Baguio City thoroughfares such as Session Road and Harrison Road.

Watch the grand parade live on Rappler, starting at 8 am. – Rappler.com