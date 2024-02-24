WATCH: Baguio tourists eagerly await Panagbenga 2024 street dance parade

BAGUIO, Philippines – Returning for its 28th year, the Panagbenga flower festival is held annually in Baguio City across the month of February. The celebration is highlighted with the Grand Street Dance Parade held on Saturday, February 24, and the Grand Float Parade on Sunday, February 25.

The first edition of the festival was launched in the 1990s, following the deadly 1990 Luzon earthquake which devastated the City of Pines. Then called the “Baguio flower festival,” it was created to uplift the spirit of Baguio residents and those in nearby provinces affected by the earthquake.

Rappler multimedia producer Cara Oliver reports live from Session Road in Baguio City. — Rappler.com