WATCH: Situation in oil spill-affected town in Oriental Mindoro

Rappler visits Pola town in Oriental Mindoro to check the severity of the oil spill

ORIENTAL MINDORO, Philippines – As the effects of the oil spill from MT Princess Empress are being felt in seaside communities, Rappler visits Pola, Oriental Mindoro, to check the severity of the spill.

As early as now, the spill already threatens the livelihood of hundreds of the town’s fishermen.

Dwight de Leon reports from Pola town and talks to one of the fishermen about how they handle the oil reaching the shores.

