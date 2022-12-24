Marcos’ 2022 Christmas message: Overcome challenges with goodwill

Philippines
TELCO SUMMIT. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the Telco Summit 2022 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, December 6, 2022.

Malacañang

'No matter the evolution of its observance, it is imperative that we emphasize the true essence of this holiday – love,' the President says.

MANILA, Philippines – As the Philippines recovers from the pandemic lockdowns, and faces new economic challenges, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says “goodwill and generosity” will help Filipinos overcome. 

“Across beliefs, all the generosity and goodwill stirred in this season are welcomed. Surely, embracing these will help us overcome the difficulties brought by the pandemic and other challenges,” Marcos said in his first Christmas message as President.

“Let our spirits not dwell on the adornments that we display, on the buzz and activities we create, nor on the lack thereof. Instead, let us partake in this holiday with the same simplicity, sense, and meaning that we get from it,” he added.

Marcos also talked broadly in his generic statement about the significance of Christmas celebrations in Filipino families.

“The story of Christ’s birth has become an integral part of our culture and, every year, we have become more accustomed to commemorating this day with gatherings, thanksgiving, and merrymaking. No matter the evolution of its observance, it is imperative that we emphasize the true essence of this holiday – love,” the President said.

“It is this pure and simple love that Christmas represents—the same one that we constantly desire and need – that allows it to be more than just a Christian tradition,” he added. 

Among the biggest challenges for Marcos’ first Christmas is the higher food costs Filipinos are grappling with due to rising inflation

Despite this, recent SWS and Pulse Asia surveys found Filipinos are celebrating Christmas with hope, and are optimistic about the new year.

Read Marcos’ full Christmas message here: 

– Rappler.com

