Marcos reminds Filipinos of sacrifice, selflessness on Eid’l Adha 2023

'It is only when we openly and willingly embrace each other’s differences that we will be able to build a more prosperous and harmonious society for all,' says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reminded Filipinos of the values of sacrifice and selflessness as Muslims on Wednesday, June 28, marked one of their two great feasts: Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

Eid’l Adha is centered on the story of Ibrahim, or Abraham in Christianity, who nearly sacrificed his son Ishmael in obedience to God. During the feast of Eid’l Adha, Muslims pray as a community at daybreak, and later sacrifice acceptable animals like sheep or cows, as religious leaders remind followers of unwavering faith.

Marcos said that Filipinos should be reminded of the “importance of sacrifice and selflessness that mirror the essence of this occasion so that we can join hands with our Muslim brothers and sisters from all over the world in the spirit of peace, unity, and mutual respect.”

“Let us also join them in solidarity as they honor Ibrahim who – when commanded by Allah to sacrifice his own son – demonstrated utmost willingness and obedience, only to be halted at the last moment when abiding faith was proven,” said Marcos.

Marcos called the country a “land of plentiful creeds” which is nurtured by Muslim Filipinos, who contribute to the nation’s diversity. “Let their devotion to these beliefs shine above all throughout the festivities and further strengthen the bond among our families, friends, and communities,” he said.

“It is only when we openly and willingly embrace each other’s differences that we will be able to build a more prosperous and harmonious society for all,” added Marcos.

The President also highlighted Muslim Filipinos’ “warmth and kindness” shown on Eid and throughout the year, saying that this would be the “bedrock of our collective success” in striving for a better future.

As of 2020, there are around 6.9 million Muslims in the Philippines, comprising 6.4% of the religious affiliations in the country, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

They are a religious minority compared to the dominant Catholics, who comprise 78.8% of the reported religious affiliations in the country at 85.6 million Filipinos.

A recent Social Weather Stations survey found that a record-high 65% of Filipino adults agreed that “Muslims are just as trustworthy as any other Filipino.” – Rappler.com