Marcos says he ‘cannot cooperate’ with ICC unless jurisdiction question answered

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Saturday, February 18, that he “cannot see” what the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is, even as the tribunal said it would move forward with its investigation into the drug war killings under former president Rodrigo Duterte.

“I stated it often, even before I took office as president, that there are many questions about their jurisdiction and what can be – what we, in the Philippines, regard as a intrusion into our internal matters and they are a threat to our sovereignty,” said Marcos, echoing the position of his administration and his predecessor.

“I feel that we have in our police and our judiciary a good system. We do not need assistance from any outside entity. The Philippines is a sovereign nation and we are not colonies anymore of these former imperialists,” he said, in a chance interview on the sidelines of the Philippine Military Academy alumni homecoming in Fort Gregorio del Pilar.

The ICC is an international tribunal that probes and, should evidence be sufficient, tries persons “charged with the gravest crimes of concerns to the international community.” It is not dominated by one country but is managed by the Assembly of State Parties – countries that have acceded to the Rome Statute.

The Philippines used to be one of those countries but in 2018, Duterte withdrew from the ICC after it announced its preliminary probe into his bloody drug war. Under Marcos, communication with the ICC exists, via fillings – such as the latest one, in which the Philippines argued that the probe should be dropped.

“That is not something we consider to be a legitimate judgment. Until those questions of jurisdiction and the effects on the sovereignty of the republic are sufficiently answered, I cannot cooperate with them,” said Marcos.

Duterte is being probed for the killings in his drug war when he was president from 2016 to 2022. He is also being investigated for the “Davao Death Squad” killings in Davao City where he was mayor for decades.

Marcos ran under the promise of continuing the legacy not only of but also that of his late father and namesake, dictator Ferdinand Marcos. His 2022 run saw two major political groups coalesce under one banner as he ram alongside Duterte’s daughter, now Vice President Sara Duterte, Marcos’ education secretary.

While the ICC has yet to determine the defendants of the case, at least one prominent personality from the PMA has been named: Senator Ronald dela Rosa of Class 1986, Duterte’s first police chief and architect of his bloody drug war. – Rappler.com