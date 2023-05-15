Marcos signs deal extending Malampaya Service Contract 38 by 15 years

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs the renewal agreement of the Malampaya Service Contract No. 38 at the President's Hall in Malacanang Palace on Monday, May 15, 2023. Witnessing the signing (from left to right) Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla, Justice Secretary Boying Remulla, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil and business tycoon Mr. Enrique K. Razon, Chairman of Prime Infra. Photo by Yummie Dingding/ PPA POOL

The production contract, which expires in February 22, 2024, is now extended to February 22, 2039

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed on Monday, May 15, the renewal agreement for Malampaya Service Contract Number 38 extending it for 15 more years to 2039.

The signing, which took place in Malacañang, was witnessed by key officials of the administration, including Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Presidential Legal Adviser Juan Ponce Enrile, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Defense Officer-in-Charge Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez, Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil, and Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla.

Senator Raffy Tulfo and the President’s cousin, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, witnessed the signing. Enrique Razon, chairman of Prime Infrastructure Capital, and Franz Josef George Alvarez of the Philippine National Oil Company – Exploration Corporation (PNOC EC), were also present at the ceremonial signing.

The PNOC EC has a 10% interest in the project, alongside Prime Infra subsidiary‘s Prime Energy Resources Development B.V. with 45%, and Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corporation with 45%.

According to the Department of Energy (DOE), the service contract requires the following:

geological and geophysical studies and the drilling of at least two (2) deep water wells during the Sub-Phase 1 from 2024 to 2029

conduct of exploratory drilling further away from the Malampaya production area within the Service Contract

submission of a Plan and Budget covering the abandonment of wells and decommissioning of facilities within 30 days of the renewal agreement’s effectivity.

“The discovery of additional reserves in the Malampaya gas field will boost the country’s quest for energy security. It is also expected to encourage opportunities for further exploration in the country, which to date remains underexplored, and to add to the Philippines’ energy portfolio,” said the energy department.

“Needless to say, this project will reduce our country’s dependence on oil imports and ensure a more stable supply of cleaner energy from an indigenous local source,” said Marcos in short remarks following the signing of the renewal agreement.

Malampaya supplies natural gas to power plants in Batangas City, contributing one-fifth of Luzon’s energy requirements. It started operations in 2001. – Rappler.com