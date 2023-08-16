Marcos names Locsin, Duterte’s top diplomat, as special envoy to China

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MARCOS' AMBASSADOR. Former foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. during the Commission on Appointments approval of his ad interim appointment as ambassador to United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, December 7, 2022.

Teodoro Locsin Jr., son of a journalist detained during the Marcos dictatorship, will concurrently serve as ambassador to the UK under the second Marcos president

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. named Teodoro “Teddyboy” Locsin Jr., the Philippines’ foreign secretary under Rodrigo Duterte, as his special envoy to China for special concerns.

Locsin, 74, will continue to hold his other role as Philippine ambassador to the United Kingdom, Malacañang said on Wednesday, August 16.

Locsin, who filed numerous diplomatic protests and sometimes tweeted expletives against China, led the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) at a time when the Philippine leader, Duterte, sought closer ties with Beijing. He was Duterte’s third and longest-serving foreign secretary, steering the DFA from October 17, 2018, until Duterte’s term ended on June 30, 2022.

Malacañang has not explained why Marcos chose Locsin as special envoy, but the new appointment comes as the West Philippine Sea issue between the Philippines and China is heating up again.

On August 5, Chinese Coast Guard ships fired water cannons at Philippine vessels on the way to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. This prompted a diplomatic protest from the Philippines and statements of concern from various countries, including the United States, Japan, and in a rare instance, even South Korea.

The new Marcos special envoy is the son and namesake of the late Teodoro Locsin Sr., a journalist who was detained in the 1970s for criticizing the President’s father, dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos.

After Marcos was overthrown in 1986, the younger Locsin served as speechwriter and legal counsel to democracy icon Corazon Aquino. He later also wrote speeches for Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, and was elected Makati 1st District representative from 2001 to 2010.

Locsin, who holds a master of laws from Harvard University, is also a lawyer and former media personality who hosted the ABS-CBN show Assignment and the ANC newscast segment Teditorial. – Rappler.com