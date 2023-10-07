Redirect ‘unnecessary expenditures’ in proposed 2024 budget, mayors say

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – As confidential funds and questionable spending priorities pepper the 2024 proposed budget, a group of mayors from across the country have a message for lawmakers: Keep an eye on where the money is going and stamp out corruption.

The Mayors for Good Governance, a movement composed of 157 local chief executives, issued a statement calling on lawmakers to study the budget carefully and redirect “unnecessary expenditures” to better programs.

“Idirekta ang unnecessary expenditures sa mga programang makatutulong sa mga maliliit na bayan, sa mga magsasaka’t mangingisda, sa mga konsyumer, at sa iba pang mga programa na mangangalaga ng kaayusan at kapayapaan sa ating bansa,” the group said.

(Redirect unnecessary expenditures to programs that can assist small towns, farmers and fishermen, consumers, and other programs that maintain peace and order in our country.)

Under the 2024 budget, some agencies – like the Office of the Vice President (OVP) – were set to receive questionable confidential funds. In the end, the House of Representatives committed to remove the confidential funds under Sara Duterte’s OVP (P500 million) and Department of Education (P150 million) and reallocate them to government agencies facing off with China in the West Philippine Sea.

Meanwhile, other critical programs, such as the construction of bike lanes and the jeepney modernization program remain underfunded or unfunded altogether. (READ: DOTr to build bike lanes, pedestrian projects on an even tighter budget in 2024)

The concerns of the mayors came soon after the House of Representatives passed the P5.7-trillion budget for 2024 on September 27 after just seven plenary sessions – a move that some opposition leaders have decried as too speedy.

Members of the opposition Makabayan bloc voted against the budget, saying that it failed to address the needs of the public and questioning the allocation of confidential and intelligence funds to some agencies.

“While we are in dire need of funds for hospitals, schools, and agencies with social services mandate, lucky agencies will receive a ballooned confidential and intelligence fund worth P10.14 billion,” House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro of ACT Teachers said at the time.

Big problems, big budget

The mayors also spotlighted the many problems that the 2024 budget must address in the coming year – none of them having quick fixes.

“Mabigat ang ating mga problema ngayon: tumataas na presyo ng mga bilihin, matamlay na agrikultura, lumalalang krisis sa transportasyon, at tumitinding isyung pang-seguridad,” read their statement issued on Wednesday, October 4.

(Our challenges today are significant: rising prices of goods, sluggish agriculture, worsening transportation crisis, and escalating security issues.)

Inflation has continued to soar, reaching 6.1% in September, with prices of rice being a particular pain point. In the past few months, nearly all Filipinos reported spending more on food, particularly rice, while a majority have also resorted to eating less. Looming transport fare hikes could also push up inflation even further.

In matters of security, tensions brew in the West Philippine Sea as Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia continue conducting “dangerous maneuvers” against Philippine Coast Guard vessels on resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal. (READ: China faces ‘global isolation’ over ‘irresponsible actions’ in West PH Sea – AFP)

The budget for 2024 will also strain national coffers as the government must cough up several trillions to fund it. Already, the Philippines’ total outstanding debt stands at P14.35 trillion as of end-August.

“Nananawagan din tayo sa mga lider ng ating pamahalaan na maging mas responsable at tapat sa paggastos ng pera ng taumbayan,” the Mayors for Good Governance said.

“Ngayong higit 14 trilyong piso na ang utang ng ating bansa, mas kinakailangang bigyang pansin ito at gamitin ang natitirang pera ng bayan nang maiwasan nang umasa sa pangungutang.”

(We also call on the leaders of our government to be more responsible and honest in spending the people’s money. Now that our country’s debt exceeds 14 trillion pesos, it is crucial to address this and utilize the remaining national funds wisely to avoid relying on borrowing.)

The Senate will begin plenary discussions on the 2024 budget in November. – Rappler.com