China faces ‘global isolation’ over ‘irresponsible actions’ in West PH Sea – AFP

EYE TO EYE. Philippine media take photos and videos of a China Coast Guard ship trying to block the path of a Philippine Coast Guard vessel on a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on October 4, 2023.

'Several countries have expressed their support to the Philippines and to the rules-based international order, while no one has openly supported China in its actions at the West Philippine Sea,' says Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Colonel Medel Aguilar

MANILA, Philippines – China faces “global isolation” if it continues to conduct “irresponsible actions” in the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine military spokesman said on Saturday, October 7.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Colonel Medel Aguilar made the statement after the China Coast Guard sought to justify their latest attempt to block Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels on a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal, as part of their “law enforcement activities” in the South China Sea that Beijing claims in its entirety.

In response to reports on China’s harassment of PCG ships in Ayungin Shoal on October 4, CCG spokesperson Gan Yu reiterated China’s “indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands, including the Ren’ai Reef, and its adjacent waters” and called the resupply mission “illegal.”

To this, Aguilar said: “The use of the word ‘indisputable’ is disputable. For one, the UNCLOS says no to its claim. Second, the arbitral award invalidated it. Third is several countries have expressed their support to the Philippines and to the rules-based international order, while no one has openly supported China in its actions at the West Philippine Sea.”

“Its unfounded claim and offensive and irresponsible actions at the WPS are leading it to global isolation,” he added.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, posted on social media on Friday, October 6, details and videos of China’s “dangerous maneuvers” against PCG ships. He noted that the PCG “recorded a total of eight dangerous maneuvers” carried out by the CCG and the Chinese maritime militia (CMM).

During the last successful Rotation and Resupply (RORE) mission, it is important to note the actions taken by the People's Republic of China:



1. A Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel (21556) performed dangerous maneuver, coming as close as 1 meter to the @coastguardph vessel (BRP… pic.twitter.com/ea9lH3USlp — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) October 6, 2023

“A total of four CCG vessels were dispatched to obstruct the resupply mission, and they were actively assisted by five CMM vessels. Notably, two of the CCG vessels were nearly the same size as the MRRV. This suggests that their objective may have been to address the ‘David and Goliath’ scenario, and to potentially provide more maneuverability for the CCG in their efforts to block the RoRe mission,” he said.

The 2016 Hague ruling asserted Manila’s rights in waters in the West Philippine Sea and ruled that China’s expansive nine-dash-line had no legal basis. Despite this, China has continued to ignore the ruling, which had “no effect” on its assertive claims in the disputed waterway.

Foreign governments, including the United States, have called out China for its actions against Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

China’s use of a military-grade laser against a PCG vessel in the West Philippine Sea in February this year prompted foreign governments to renew calls for Beijing to comply with the 2016 landmark arbitral award. – With reports from Bea Cupin/Rappler.com