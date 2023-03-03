Metro Manila cities ready vehicles for commuters amid weeklong transport strike

QC BUS. Commuters board the Quezon City Bus Service in a photo released on September 26, 2022.

The local government units of Quezon City and San Juan also urge schools to conduct online and asynchronous classes during the transport strike from March 6 to 12

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila mayors have begun preparing vehicles run by local government units (LGUs) to assist commuters who may be affected by the week-long transportation strike beginning Monday, March 6.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte announced that the city’s traffic and transport management department would place Quezon City Bus Service units on standby for possible deployment to “areas with a high number of stranded passengers.”

These areas will include Cubao, Commonwealth Avenue, Mabuhay Rotonda, Novaliches Bayan, East Avenue, Quezon Memorial Circle, Fairview, and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

“Makatutulong ang ating mga Q City Bus para mapagaan ang epekto ng transport strike,” said Belmonte. (Our Q City Buses will help lighten the effects of the transport strike.)

In San Juan, Mayor Francis Zamora also announced three executive orders (EOs) in response to the transport strike.

The orders included EO 140, series of 2023, mandating free rides by city and barangay vehicles for stranded passengers in San Juan.

EO 141 meanwhile suspends regular routes of Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Associations, so that tricycle drivers may bring passengers to any point in San Juan.

Schools urged to conduct online classes

Zamora also signed EO 142, which directs all schools in San Juan to conduct classes online during the strike period.

Belmonte also asked the Quezon City Schools Division Office to conduct asynchronous classes throughout the week. She noted that this would doable, as public school students have LGU-issued tablets.

The Quezon City LGU advised private schools to implement online classes, which is still up to their discretion. (LIST: Schools shifting to online classes due to week-long transport strike)

Belmonte also encouraged businesses to allow work-from-home arrangements for employees wherever doable.

“Kahit may ilang grupo ng nagsabi na hindi sila sasali sa strike, minabuti na rin namin na handa ang pamahalaang lungsod para tumugon sa ating mga commuters,” Belmonte said. (Even if there are some groups who have said they will not join the strike, we figured to prepare the local government to respond to our commuters.)

Various transportation groups earlier signaled a transport strike from March 6 to 12. This was a response to the LTFRB’s June 30 deadline for traditional jeepneys to consolidate. The jeepney drivers and operators said there was lack of government preparations for the implementation of the plan.

The LTFRB later moved the deadline to December 31, 2023.

– Rappler.com