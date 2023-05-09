Largest public-private-partnership hospital in PH now accepts outpatients 24/7

The P9.77 billion Makati Life Medical Center is a partnership between LifeNurture Incorporated and the Makati City government

MANILA, Philippines – Makati Life Medical Center, the country’s largest hospital built through public-private-partnership (PPP), opened its 24/7 outpatient department on Monday, May 8.

The department offers medical, diagnostic services such as laboratory exams and x-ray, vaccination, consultation services, preventive care, and therapeutic care.

The P9.77 billion hospital is a partnership between LifeNurture Incorporated and the Makati government.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Makati Mayor Abby Binay stressed the importance of PPP in building more hospitals.

“This is a perfect example that PPPs are not just to build roads, not just to build bridges but they can be used to build hospitals,” Binay said.

“Sana po doon sa mga lugar kung saan talagang kailangan natin ng ospital ay ma-encourage po ang ating private sector na makipagusap at makipagtulungan sa gobyerno dahil marami pa po tayong lugar sa Pilipinas na kahit man lang tertiary hospital ay wala,” she continued.

(I hope in areas that really need hospitals the private sector will be encouraged to talk and collaborate with the government because many places in the Philippines do not have a tertiary hospital.)

“If we are able to build more hospitals, then people don’t need to go to Metro Manila just to seek medical attention,” Binay added.

Although the hospital caters to private individuals, the mayor said the healthcare services are still available to Yellow Card Holders. The Yellow Card Program is an initiative of Makati City to provide subsidized healthcare to its qualified residents.

Makati Life has a cancer center, cardiac center, and physical rehabilitation medical center. The hospital also offers 360 beds and 190 doctor’s clinics. These facilities and services are expected to be available in the coming months.

Located at Barangay Bel-Air, the hospital is more accessible to residents of the city’s first district. It is also convenient for city hall employees and senior citizens who have difficulty commuting to the city-run Ospital ng Makati, which is located in the contested Barangay Pembo.

Last April 4, the Supreme Court affirmed that the business district of Bonifacio Global City and its nearby barangays, including Barangay Pembo are under the jurisdiction of Taguig City.

This decision will affect thousands of residents who enjoy unique medical benefits and financial benefits for senior citizens, students, and solo parents, under the administration of Makati City. – Rappler.com