Quezon City police file hazing complaints against 4 suspects

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FRATMEN. The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit arrest and detain four alleged suspects connected to the death of a 25-year old student of the Philippine College of Criminology Ahldryn Bravante, from hazing and initiation rites of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity, at Camp Karingal on October 17, 2023.

Police file complaints for violation of the anti-hazing law of 2018. Eight other suspects are still at large.

MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon City police filed anti-hazing complaints against four suspects arrested in the death of 25-year-old criminology student Ahldryn Bravante, authorities told the media on Thursday, October 19.

Quezon City’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU), identified the four arrested suspects, out of 13 total, as members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity.

They include:

Justin Artates Cantillo

Leo Domecillo Andales

Kyle Michael Cordeta de Castro

Lexer Angelo Diala Manarpies



Cantillo and Andales were identified as the “Deputy Grand Triskelion” of the frat, while De Castro is said to be the treasurer, and Manarpies the master initiator.

According to a statement from the QCPD, the victim had difficulty breathing and became unconscious during the initiation event, prompting Cantillo and de Castro to rush him to the hospital.

But Bravante was declared dead on arrival, which led to the first arrests on early morning October 17.

Manarpies and Andales surrendered to police later the same day.

Later on that date, John Xavier Clidoro Arcosa, 18, also a suspected member of the frat, surrendered to police with the assistance of his parents and is now under the custody of CIDU. He has not yet been sued for the hazing death of Bravante.



QCPD police chief Brigadier General Rederico Maranan said that they are still pursuing the rest of the suspects.



“Our police force will not cease until you are apprehended and held accountable for the crime you have committed,” Maranan said.

A conviction for violating the anti-hazing law, Republic Act 11053, carries the penalty of life imprisonment or reclusion perpetua with fines ranging from P2 million to P3 million. – Rappler.com