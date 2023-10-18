Police identify 13 suspects in hazing death of criminology student

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SUSPECTS. The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit arrest and detain four alleged suspects connected to the death of a 25-year old student of the Philippine College of Criminology Ahldryn Bravante, from hazing and initiation rites of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity, at Camp Karingal on October 17, 2023.

Police say they are determined to find nine other suspects in the killing of 25-year-old Ahldryn Bravante who are allegedly members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity

MANILA, Philippines – Police now have 13 suspects in the killing of 25-year-old criminology student Ahldryn Bravante, a Quezon City Police District (QCPD) official said on Wednesday, October 18.

None of the suspects have been publicly named by the QCPD, but four of the 13 suspects are already in custody, Police Lieutenant Colonel May Genio told radio station DWPM. The rest of the suspects are still being pursued by the police.

Regarding the specific roles the four played in Bravante’s death, Genio said the police believe they were among those who paddled and struck Bravante.

Two of the suspects were the ones who brought Bravante to the Chinese General Hospital in Manila on Monday evening.

Genio said the suspects face charges of violating the Anti-Hazing Law of 2018 or Republic Act 11503.

The family of the victim is cooperating with authorities for the filing of complaints against the suspects.

Police Brigadier General Rederico Maranan, QCPD police chief, said on Tuesday that they are committed to hunting down all of the suspects in Bravante’s killing.

“The QCPD is determined to locate and pursue all those involved in this crime,” Maranan said in Filipino.

Maranan said the suspects are allegedly members of the Tau Gamma Phi Fraternity’s Philippine College of Criminology chapter.

“This serves as a lesson and continues to promote the necessary changes within fraternities and organizations. Each member has a responsibility to uphold the true spirit of brotherhood and serve as an example in society,” he added.

Police said that the initiation rites took place in an abandoned house in Barangay Santo Domingo in Quezon City.

A conviction for violating the anti-hazing law carries the penalty of life imprisonment or reclusion perpetua with fines ranging from P2 million to P3 million. – Rappler.com