Things to know about e-bike, e-trike restriction in Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EV. An e-bike traverses the inner streets of Makati City on March 11, 2024.

The restriction will be enforced starting April 15. The DOTr issues a reminder that e-bicycles and other light electric vehicles are allowed in bike lanes of major roads.

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is all set to implement its road restriction on e-bicycles, e-tricycles, tricycles, pedicabs, and more starting April 15.

It publicized the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for the new policy last Monday, April 1. Active transport advocates from the Move As One Coalition had hoped to have more chances to contribute to the crafting of the IRR, after being told by MMDA officials in a March 11 meeting that they would get to see a draft IRR before its release.

After following up thrice with the MMDA for the draft, they received from the agency the IRR that was eventually released to the public.

What do commuters and motorists need to know about the road restriction? Here’s a summary of important points, based on the MMDA’s Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 4, Series of 2024, and related announcements by government agencies.

1. Light electric vehicles (LEVs) can still travel on major roads, as long as they are inside bike lanes

Section 5 of the MMDA memo circular states that LEVs – electric bicycles, electric scooters, and similar vehicles weighing less than 50 kilograms – can still traverse the roads covered by the restriction, if they are inside established bike lanes.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) emphasized this exception in a post.

“Pwede pa rin kayo!” said the DOTR’s Active Transport Project Office in a Wednesday Facebook post.

It reiterated that bicycles, electric kick scooters, e-tricycles, and electric unicycles may use bike lanes on all major roads, as long as they keep to a speed limit of 25 kilometers an hour and weigh less than 50 kilograms.

Active transport advocates pointed out to Rappler that the term used by MMDA – “prohibition” – could confuse LEV users into thinking they are completely banned from national roads.

2. Types of vehicles that will be restricted on national roads

E-bicycles, e-tricycles, electric kickscooters, electric scooters, electric unicycles, tricycles, pushcarts, pedicabs, kuligligs (pedicab mounted with a motorized engine)

3. Roads where restrictions will be enforced

Recto Avenue

Pres. Quirino Avenue

Araneta Avenue

EDSA

Katipunan Avenue or C.P. Garcia

Southeast Metro Manila Expressway

Roxas Boulevard

Taft Avenue

Osmeña Highway or South Super Highway

Shaw Boulevard

Ortigas Avenue

Magsaysay Boulevard/Aurora Boulevard

Quezon Avenue

Commonwealth Avenue

A. Bonifacio Avenue

Rizal Avenue

Del Pan/Marcos Highway/McArthur Highway

Elliptical Road

Mindanao Avenue

Boni Avenue

España Boulevard

Such other roads and thoroughfares as may be determined by MMDA

4. U-turning, crossing major roads allowed

E-bikes, e-trikes, pedicabs, tricycles, and other covered vehicles are allowed on these major roads, outside the bike lanes, if they need to cross the road. In these cases, the MMDA states the covered vehicles have to yield to all incoming traffic.

Tricycles are allowed to traverse the road up to a distance of 500 meters if their purpose is to enter – or exit from – a u-turn slot to get to the other side of the road. In these cases, the MMDA states the covered vehicles have to yield to all incoming traffic.

5. Penalties

Any driver or owner of the vehicles covered by the restriction who violates the policy will be fined P2,500. If the vehicle is not registered and the driver has no license, the vehicle will also be impounded. Certain types of light electric vehicles require registration with the Land Transportation Office.

‘Cruel summer’ for commuters

But active transport advocates are not satisfied with MMDA’s “exception” – allowing electric light vehicles on roads as long as they are on bike lanes.

Robert Siy Jr., co-convenor of Move As One Coalition, told Rappler that this would be beneficial only if Metro Manila has a comprehensive network of bike lanes.

“The reality is that most bike lanes in Metro Manila are intermittent or end abruptly, exposing LEVs to the risk of suddenly being on a road without a bike lane and in violation of the memorandum circular,” he said.

He worries that the situation leaves light electric vehicle users prone to abusive MMDA enforcers who could apprehend them on roads where bike lanes end abruptly.

Ira Cruz of AltMobilityPH said the MMDA restriction does not consider the impact on commuters and motorists who have turned to light electric vehicles to deal with the traffic situation in Metro Manila.

“The popularity of e-trikes is simply one of the manifestations of the government’s failure to answer basic needs of ordinary Filipinos for mobility. It is unacceptrable for government to focus its energy on restrictions rather than solutions,” he told Rappler.

Another group, PARA – Advocates for Inclusive Transport, pointed that the impending road restriction adds to what is already turning out to be a “cruel summer” for commuters in Metro Manila.

First was the closure of the Philippine National Railways last March that affected an estimated 30,000 commuters; and the possible loss of critical jeepney routes should the government push through with enforcing its April 30 deadline for jeepney franchise consolidation. – Rappler.com

What do you think of this upcoming MMDA policy? Share your thoughts with Rappler journalists and others concerned about transportation in the Liveable Cities chat room in the Rappler Communities app.