Undas 2023: Luzon local government advisories, updates

With families expected to visit cemeteries and mausoleums to pay respects to departed loved ones on October 31, November 1, and November 2, Rappler compiles advisories from local authorities in Luzon.



Baguio City

La Union

San Fernando City

Nueva Ecija

Cabanatuan City

Pampanga

Governor Dennis Pineda says the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is in full force to ensure peace and order in observance of All Saints’ Day. The PDRRM Emergency Operations Center has been activated 24/7.

San Fernando City

Angeles City

Mabalacat City

Olongapo City

Bulacan

Baliwag

San Jose del Monte

Cavite

The Cavite Police remind visitors of items that they are not allowed to bring to cemeteries:

Meanwhile, the Cavite Provincial Information Office has issued tips for safe travels during the observation of Undas:

City of Imus

The public cemetery in Imus, Cavite, will be open during the following hours:

October 31 – 5 am to 8 pm

November 1 – Open 24 hours

November 2 – Open until 10 pm

Mayor Alex Advincula says service stations have been put up to provide the following services:

Lost and found assistance

Wheelchair assistance

Mobile phone charging; free text messaging and calls

First aid; free medicines

Free drinking water and coffee

City of Bacoor

The city government of Bacoor has prohibited interment activities in both public and private cemeteries from October 28 to November 3, so as not to contribute to traffic congestion as members of the general public go to the areas during Undas.

It has also designated areas for vendors in all cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria. Owners of private will determine the number of vendors they will allow in their premises, and are ordered to coordinate with barangay authorities for peace and order requirements.

City of Dasmariñas

Mayor Jenny Barzaga posted that the following will be open only from 6 am to 12 am from October 1 to November 1:

Dasmariñas Public Cemetery

Paliparan Public Cemetery

Panteon de Dasmariñas

San Nicolas Public Cemetery

Lost and found and public assistance centers have been put up in these areas.

Batangas

Sto. Tomas City

Naga City

