Undas 2023: Luzon local government advisories, updates

With families expected to visit cemeteries and mausoleums to pay respects to departed loved ones on October 31, November 1, and November 2, Rappler compiles advisories from local authorities in Luzon.
This list is by no means complete, but we are updating the page as announcements and updates on schedules, traffic, and peace and order guidelines from provincial, city, and municipal governments come in.
Baguio City
La Union
San Fernando City
Nueva Ecija
Cabanatuan City
Pampanga
Governor Dennis Pineda says the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is in full force to ensure peace and order in observance of All Saints’ Day. The PDRRM Emergency Operations Center has been activated 24/7.
San Fernando City
Angeles City
Mabalacat City
Olongapo City
Bulacan
Baliwag
San Jose del Monte
Cavite
The Cavite Police remind visitors of items that they are not allowed to bring to cemeteries:
Meanwhile, the Cavite Provincial Information Office has issued tips for safe travels during the observation of Undas:
City of Imus
The public cemetery in Imus, Cavite, will be open during the following hours:
- October 31 – 5 am to 8 pm
- November 1 – Open 24 hours
- November 2 – Open until 10 pm
Mayor Alex Advincula says service stations have been put up to provide the following services:
- Lost and found assistance
- Wheelchair assistance
- Mobile phone charging; free text messaging and calls
- First aid; free medicines
- Free drinking water and coffee
City of Bacoor
The city government of Bacoor has prohibited interment activities in both public and private cemeteries from October 28 to November 3, so as not to contribute to traffic congestion as members of the general public go to the areas during Undas.
It has also designated areas for vendors in all cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria. Owners of private will determine the number of vendors they will allow in their premises, and are ordered to coordinate with barangay authorities for peace and order requirements.
City of Dasmariñas
Mayor Jenny Barzaga posted that the following will be open only from 6 am to 12 am from October 1 to November 1:
- Dasmariñas Public Cemetery
- Paliparan Public Cemetery
- Panteon de Dasmariñas
- San Nicolas Public Cemetery
Lost and found and public assistance centers have been put up in these areas.
Batangas
Sto. Tomas City
Naga City
– with research by James Patrick Cruz, Olive Pallasigue, and Joann Manabat/Rappler.com
