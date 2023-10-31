Undas 2023: Mindanao local government advisories, updates

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

We are updating the page as announcements and updates on schedules, traffic, and peace and order guidelines from provincial, city, and municipal governments in Mindanao come in

With families expected to visit cemeteries and mausoleums to pay respects to departed loved ones on October 31, November 1, and November 2, Rappler compiles advisories from local authorities in Mindanao.

These are by no means complete, but we are updating this page as announcements and updates on schedules, traffic, and peace and order guidelines from provincial, city, and municipal governments come in.

Zamboanga City

Cagayan de Oro City

City health officer Dr. Rachel Dilla said medical professionals have been deployed to cemeteries in Bulua, Greenhills, Divine Shepherd, and Bolonsiri starting October 1. They will be there until November 2.

An Incident Management Team has been activated to coordinate with owners of private cemeteries and barangay officials whose areas host public cemeteries. It will particularly monitor the cemeteries in Bulua and Bolonsiri, “because these are expected to be the most crowded cemeteries” on November 1, said City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (CDRRMD) head Nick Jabagat.

The CDRRMD will be deploying five rescue vehicles, eight ambulances, and other ambulances of barangays, City Health Office, and volunteer organizations starting November 1.

On Monday, October 30, Police Regional Director Brigadier General Ricardo Layug Jr. said 2,294 personnel would be deployed during Undas. They include 1,260 regional police personnel, 365 augmentation forces, and 669 members of advocacy groups.

South Cotabato

Municipality of Polomok

General Santos City

Agusan del Norte

Butuan City

Surigao del Norte

Bacuag

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

– with a report from Cong Corrales, research by James Patrick Cruz and Olive Pallasigue/Rappler.com