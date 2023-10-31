Visayas
Visayas
Undas

Undas 2023: Visayas local government advisories, updates

Ilonggo's visit their love one's at the Jaro Cemetery in celebration of All Saint's Day in Iloilo City on Octobr 28, 2021. Arnold Almacen/Iloilo City Mayor's Office

We are updating the page as announcements and updates on schedules, traffic, and peace and order guidelines from provincial, city, and municipal governments in the Visayas come in

With families expected to visit cemeteries and mausoleums to pay respects to departed loved ones on October 31, November 1, and November 2, Rappler compiles advisories from local authorities in Visayas. 

This list is by no means complete, but we are updating the page as announcements and updates on schedules, traffic, and peace and order guidelines from provincial, city, and municipal governments come in.

Negros Occidental

Victorias City
Bacolod City

Iloilo City

Cebu

Mandaue City
Cebu City
Lapu-Lapu City
Toledo City
Danao City

Leyte

Ormor City
Tacloban City

Samar

Calbayog City

– with research by James Patrick Cruz, John Sitchon, Olive Pallasigue/Rappler.com

