Undas 2023 mall schedules

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Malls in metro areas across the country are adjusting their operating hours for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day break.
Below are the mall schedules from November 1 to 2, based on advisories from select mall operators:
Ayala Malls
Glorietta
- November 1: 12 nn to 10 pm
- November 2: 10 am to 10 pm
Greenbelt
- November 1: 12 nn to 10 pm
- November 2: 11 am to 10 pm
The full list of schedules of Ayala malls can be viewed here.
Araneta City
Gateway Mall 1 & 2, Ali Mall, Farmers Plaza
November 1
- 12 nn to 9 pm (Retail stores)
- 12 nn to 11 pm (Restaurants)
SM Supermalls
On November 1, most SM Malls will open at 10 am and close at 9 pm.
Malls that open at 10 am and close at 10 pm include SM North Edsa, SM Aura, SM Center Pasig, SM Megamall, SM Makati, and SM City IloIlo.
Megaworld Lifestyle Malls
Eastwood City
- November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm
McKinley Hill
- November 1 and 2: 11 am to 10 pm (Regular Mall Hours)
Uptown Bonifacio
- November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm
Newport Mall
- November 1 and 2: 11 am to 11 pm
Forbes Town
- November 1 and 2: 10 am to 9 pm
Twin Lakes, Tagaytay
- November 1 and 2: 10 am to 8 pm
Southwoods Mall
- November 1: 12 nn to 9 pm
- November 2: 10 am to 9 pm
Robinsons Malls
Robinsons Galleria
- November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm
Robinsons Magnolia
- November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm
Robinsons Novaliches
- November 1 and 2: 10 am to 9 pm
Robinsons Manila
- November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm
Rustan’s
Rustan’s Makati
- November 1: 12 nn to 9 pm
Rustan’s Shangri-La
- November 1: 10 am to 9 pm
Rustan’s Alabang
- November 1: 12 nn to 9 pm
Rustan’s Gateway
- November 1: 12 nn to 9 pm
Rustan’s Cebu
- November 1: 10 am to 9 pm
Other malls
Estancia at Capitol Commons
- November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm
Power Plant Mall
- November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm
–Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.