Undas

Undas 2023 mall schedules

Here are mall schedules from November 1 to 2 based on advisories from select mall operators

MANILA, Philippines – Malls in metro areas across the country are adjusting their operating hours for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day break.

Below are the mall schedules from November 1 to 2, based on advisories from select mall operators:  

Ayala Malls

Glorietta

  • November 1: 12 nn to 10 pm
  • November 2: 10 am to 10 pm

Greenbelt

  • November 1: 12 nn to 10 pm
  • November 2: 11 am to 10 pm

The full list of schedules of Ayala malls can be viewed here.

Araneta City

Gateway Mall 1 & 2, Ali Mall, Farmers Plaza

November 1 

  • 12 nn to 9 pm (Retail stores)
  • 12 nn to 11 pm (Restaurants)
SM Supermalls

On November 1, most SM Malls will open at 10 am and close at 9 pm.

Malls that open at 10 am and close at 10 pm include SM North Edsa, SM Aura, SM Center Pasig, SM Megamall, SM Makati, and SM City IloIlo.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

Eastwood City

  • November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm 

McKinley Hill

  • November 1 and 2: 11 am to 10 pm (Regular Mall Hours) 

Uptown Bonifacio

  • November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm

Newport Mall

  • November 1 and 2: 11 am to 11 pm

Forbes Town

  • November 1 and 2: 10 am to 9 pm

Twin Lakes, Tagaytay

  • November 1 and 2: 10 am to 8 pm

Southwoods Mall

  • November 1: 12 nn to 9 pm
  • November 2: 10 am to 9 pm
Robinsons Malls

Robinsons Galleria

  • November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm

Robinsons Magnolia

  • November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm

Robinsons Novaliches

  • November 1 and 2: 10 am to 9 pm

Robinsons Manila

  • November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm
Rustan’s

Rustan’s Makati

  • November 1: 12 nn to 9 pm

Rustan’s Shangri-La

  • November 1: 10 am to 9 pm

Rustan’s Alabang

  • November 1: 12 nn to 9 pm

Rustan’s Gateway

  • November 1: 12 nn to 9 pm

Rustan’s Cebu

  • November 1: 10 am to 9 pm
Other malls

Estancia at Capitol Commons

  • November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm

Power Plant Mall

  • November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm

