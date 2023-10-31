Undas 2023 mall schedules

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are mall schedules from November 1 to 2 based on advisories from select mall operators

MANILA, Philippines – Malls in metro areas across the country are adjusting their operating hours for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day break.

Below are the mall schedules from November 1 to 2, based on advisories from select mall operators:

Ayala Malls

Glorietta

November 1: 12 nn to 10 pm

November 2: 10 am to 10 pm

Greenbelt

November 1: 12 nn to 10 pm

November 2: 11 am to 10 pm

The full list of schedules of Ayala malls can be viewed here.

Araneta City

Gateway Mall 1 & 2, Ali Mall, Farmers Plaza

November 1

12 nn to 9 pm (Retail stores)

12 nn to 11 pm (Restaurants)

SM Supermalls

On November 1, most SM Malls will open at 10 am and close at 9 pm.

Malls that open at 10 am and close at 10 pm include SM North Edsa, SM Aura, SM Center Pasig, SM Megamall, SM Makati, and SM City IloIlo.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

Eastwood City

November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm

McKinley Hill

November 1 and 2: 11 am to 10 pm (Regular Mall Hours)

Uptown Bonifacio

November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm

Newport Mall

November 1 and 2: 11 am to 11 pm

Forbes Town

November 1 and 2: 10 am to 9 pm

Twin Lakes, Tagaytay

November 1 and 2: 10 am to 8 pm

Southwoods Mall

November 1: 12 nn to 9 pm

November 2: 10 am to 9 pm

Robinsons Malls

Robinsons Galleria

November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm

Robinsons Magnolia

November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm

Robinsons Novaliches

November 1 and 2: 10 am to 9 pm

Robinsons Manila

November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm

Rustan’s

Rustan’s Makati

November 1: 12 nn to 9 pm

Rustan’s Shangri-La

November 1: 10 am to 9 pm

Rustan’s Alabang

November 1: 12 nn to 9 pm

Rustan’s Gateway

November 1: 12 nn to 9 pm

Rustan’s Cebu

November 1: 10 am to 9 pm

Other malls

Estancia at Capitol Commons

November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm

Power Plant Mall

November 1 and 2: 10 am to 10 pm

