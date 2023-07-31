Army hands over slain NPA-Northern Mindanao leader’s body to grieving family

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A former Cagayan de Oro-based student is expected by the Army to replace the late secretary-general of NPA’s regional committee

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – In a small courtyard outside a funeral parlor in Gingoog City, military officials handed over the remains of Dionisio Micabalo, the top leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Northern Mindanao, to his family on Saturday, July 29.

Brigadier General Adonis Ariel Orio, commanding officer of the Army’s 402nd Infantry Brigade, said the remains of Micabalo were turned over to his siblings, Ronelo, and Fely, who came to Gingoog City along with officials from Dangcagan municipality in Bukidnon.

Orio said “Muling,” the 61-year-old NPA leader, hailed from Dangcagan town, and his family wanted him to be buried there.

“There was no hassle. As soon as the PNP (Philippine National Police) and my soldiers ascertained their identities, the remains were given to the family,” Orio said.

Micabalo, who was the secretary-general of the NPA North Central Mindanao Regional Committee, was killed during a brief firefight with soldiers from the Army’s 58th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Libertad, Gingoog City, on July 27.

The Army’s 58th Infantry Battalion commander, Colonel Christian Uy, said they had been monitoring the movements of Micabalo and his group after he moved to Gingoog City from the Mount Pantaron range in Bukidnon, where he used to be based.

Orio said with Micabalo gone, the NPA leadership in the region is now passed on to younger leaders like “Kumander Rida,” a former Cagayan de Oro City-based student, who is expected to replace the late secretary-general of the NPA North Central Mindanao Regional Committee.

During his last July 24 State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he would declare an amnesty program for former rebels to end the decades-old insurgency.

Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) information officer Marco Valbuena said his group rejected Marcos Jr.’s offer, calling it “a treacherous offer of amnesty and surrender.” – Rappler.com