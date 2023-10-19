2,000 BARMM teachers won’t be performing barangay poll duties

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DAVAO, Philippines – More than 2,000 public school teachers in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have requested to be excused from election duties on October 30.

Commission on Elections-BARMM Director Ray Sumalipao confirmed on Thursday, October 19, that 2,100 police officers trained for polling precinct duties would replace the teachers during the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

He said over half of the teachers, or about 1,100, are from Lanao del Sur, while the rest are from the Maguindanao provinces, Cotabato City, and Basilan.

“According to their magna carta, serving for poll duties is voluntary. There should be a willingness on the part of the teachers,” Sumalipao said.

He said the teachers have expressed their unwillingness to perform poll duties and have requested to be excused. – Rappler.com