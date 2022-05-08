Bet denies withdrawal from Zamboanga del Norte congressional race

COMPLAIN. Zamboanga del Norte congressional bet Adrian Michael Amatong looks out the window. The politician has complained about the disinformation campaign against him.

Zamboanga del Norte congressional bet Adrian Michael Amatong denies that he sent out a text message to residents about dropping from the race

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Zamboanga del Norte 3rd District Representative Isagani Amatong’s son on Sunday, May 8, cried foul over a text message circulating about his supposed withdrawal from the congressional race.

“There is a malicious text circulating stating that I have withdrawn my candidacy. This is not true,” said congressional candidate Adrian Amatong, who is running for the post vacated by his retiring father.

The text message, sent from cellphone number 09551601376, read, “To my supporters and the people of 3rd district of Zamboanga del Norte, I regret to announce that I have withdrawn my candidacy for congressman in the May 9, 2022 elections for personal reasons…”

The text message also made it appear that Amatong called on voters to reject the candidacy of his rival, former congressman Cesar Jalosjos.

Amatong complained about being a victim of disinformation.

“This is not the first time that dirty tactics have been used against me since the campaign began… We must shun lies and deceit as tactics during elections,” he said, citing rumors that spread earlier about his supposed fight with two town mayors.

“There is too much at stake for the people. The future of the people hangs in the balance,” he added.

Amatong, who served as his father’s chief-of-staff, is also running against lawyer Ben Diamante. – Rappler.com

Frencie Carreon is a Mindanao journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship