Student arrested for bomb joke at General Santos airport

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Student from Sultan Kudarat finds herself in hot water after a porter reports her bomb joke to authorities

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – A 25-year-old student learned a hard lesson about cracking a bomb joke at the General Santos City Airport on Sunday, July 16.

Lyzel Mamerto, a resident of Tagumpay, Barangay Kalawag in Isulan town, Sultan Kudarat, was arrested and detained by the airport police for yelling at a porter and saying, “Dal-a na ang akong bag basi naay bomba dira, sorry kuya joke lang (Bring my bag, there might be a bomb in it. Sorry, it’s just a joke).”

Mamerto arrived at the airport around 5 am to send off a foreigner friend whom she accompanied from Cotabato City, where the airport has been shut down for repairs.

Captain Rey Bearneza, assistant chief of aviation police at the General Santos airport, said on Monday, July 17, that there was a law against making bomb jokes in airports.

He also said it was a bad time for such a joke because airport authorities were on high alert status.

“The Gensan airport is under Code 2, as declared by airport management, which means personnel at the airport are on their toes for any threat,” Bearneza said.

The porter who helped Bearneza’s companion with his luggage immediately went to the airport police to report the bomb joke.

Bearneza said they were preparing charges against Mamerto for violating the anti-bomb joke law.

He said the student faces a possible prison term of five years and a fine of no more than P40,000 or both.

Mamerto expressed remorse at the police custodial facility.

“It was meant as a mere joke, not a threat,” she said.

Major Manuel Refuerzo, the head of the airport police, said they were leaving the matter in the hands of prosecutors.

Following the terrorist attacks that took place in the United States on September 11, 2001, when hijacked planes were crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, airports worldwide have adopted stringent security measures to prevent potential threats to passenger safety.

As a result, the prohibition of bomb jokes in airports has become a critical aspect of security protocols. Bomb jokes are strictly prohibited in many airports, as they can cause widespread panic, trigger unnecessary evacuations, and undermine the overall security efforts for travelers. – Rappler.com