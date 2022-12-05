5 dead, 16 others hurt as 2 trucks collide in Cagayan de Oro

FATAL ACCIDENT. Rescuers and onlookers stand near the bodies of five people who died after two trucks collided on a highway in Barangay Agusan, Cagayan de Oro on Monday, December 5.

Rescuers rush injured passengers, many of them unconscious, to various hospitals in Cagayan de Oro

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Five people, including a child, died while 16 others were injured when two trucks collided on a highway in Zone 2, Barangay Agusan, Cagayan de Oro on Monday morning, December 5.

The accident pinned to death Alvin Escabalte, who drove a cab-over pickup truck, and killed four of his passengers, including a child and a 76-year-old man.

Police said all five died on the spot.

Escabalte and his passengers were heading to Tagoloan town in Misamis Oriental province when his truck collided with a delivery truck loaded with chickens shortly past 4 am.

Traffic investigator Corporal Rodolfo Abaday Jr. said the rescuers rushed 16 of the injured passengers, many of them unconscious, to various hospitals in the city.

Authorities held the driver of the delivery truck, Julieto Jabagat, at a police station pending the filing of complaints.

Investigators said the victims were mostly relatives who were traveling from the Zamboanga Peninsula region to their hometown in Misamis Oriental near Cagayan de Oro.

Jabagat claimed he tried to veer away from the Tagoloan-bound truck that went straight in his direction but failed to prevent a collision.

“It happened so fast. I think he (Escabelte) fell asleep,” Jabagat said.

He alleged that the other truck swerved into his lane.

“That’s his (Jabagat’s) version,” said Abaday, adding that investigators were still gathering more information to establish what really happened.

Abaday, however, said Jabagat was facing complaints for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injuries, and property damage. – Rappler.com