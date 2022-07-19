Another Basilan elections officer shot dead

CRIME SCENE. Police gather clues in the area where another Basilan town elections officer is shot dead on Tuesday, July 19.

Albarka elections officer Ruayna Sayadi is attacked while serving in the ongoing registration of voters at the Commission on Elections' satellite office in Isabela City

BASILAN, Philippines – Gunmen killed another Basilan town elections officer in Isabela City on Tuesday afternoon, July 19.

Authorities identified the victim as Ruayna Sayadi, the elections officer of Albarka town in Basilan.

Basilan elections officer Roberto del la Peña said Sayadi was shot by a still unidentified assailant at around 3 pm while she was serving in the ongoing registration of voters at the Commission on Elections’ satellite office in Barangay Doña Ramona, Isabela City.

Sayadi was the third elections officer to have been killed in the province since the May elections.

Del la Peña said he has instructed all election officers in Basilan to take the necessary precautions following Sayadi’s killing.

“I call on the authorities to investigate this crime thoroughly, leave no stone unturned, and bring the perpetrators to justice,” said Basilan Representative Mujiv Hataman. – Rappler.com