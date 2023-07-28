General Santos’ century-old tree faces uprooting amid city hall expansion plan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ENDANGERED. The nearly century-old heritage tree of General Santos City stands tall near the city hall.

The announcement is met with skepticism by many residents who doubt that uprooting a tree as high as a four-story building and then replanting it is possible

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – The city government announced it would uproot a nearly century-old acacia tree and relocate it elsewhere to pave the way for a P200-million project to expand city hall, sparking protests from many residents and conservationists.

The local government’s original plan was to cut down what has been referred to as a “heritage tree” in General Santos. However, city administrator Franklin Gacal said on Wednesday, July 26, that local officials have had a change of heart and decided to move it elsewhere.

Gacal said it was the City Development Council (CDC) that decided to forego the plan to cut down the tree and instead preserve it elsewhere.

The city hall extension wing project would require at least P150 million more just to redesign and make adjustments to the building project unless the tree is uprooted and replanted elsewhere, he said.

The announcement was met with skepticism by many residents who doubted that uprooting a tree as high as a four-story building and then replanting it was possible.

“How can you uproot a tree that huge? Impossible!” said pedicab driver Akmad Ulaikom, who was vocal against the city hall’s plan.

Gacal’s announcement came on the heels of snowballing opposition to the initial plan to cut down the tree, which many residents said was planted by the city’s pioneering settlers in the 1930s.

General Santos Councilor Elizabeth Bagonoc was one of those who questioned the plan.

“Why cut it just because it is old? Would you do the same to seniors then?” Bagonoc said when city hall’s engineers recommended getting rid of the old tree because “it is already old” and poses public safety risks.

Bagonoc, who chairs the city council’s climate change, adaptation, and environment committee, said the old acacia tree holds part of the history of this city, and “it is essential for all to protect it.”

Gacal said experts have informed city hall that “the roots of the tree can destroy” the foundation of the building project and that making adjustments to the plan would cost millions of pesos more.

The announcement came about a month after several dozen trees were cut down due to a highway expansion project in Barangay Labangal, General Santos. – Rappler.com